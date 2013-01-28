Seoul TouchUp is Now Extending its Airline Ticket Promotion to Include the Middle East

Travel from the Middle East to Seoul between January 30 and February 22, 2013 to take advantage of the round-trip airline ticket promotion from Seoul TouchUp.

Seoul TouchUp has extended its 2013 airline ticket promotion to the Middle East. Individuals from the Middle East pursuing cosmetic plastic surgery in Korea are now eligible for a 50% discount on round-trip airline tickets in economy class. The promotion is valid between January 30 and February 22, 2013.

Round-trip airline tickets in economy class are offered at 50% discount to customers from Saudi Arabia, The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey and Israel. To qualify for the promotion, customers are required to meet the following conditions:



Select One Of The Following Plans: TouchUp Compact Plan or TouchUp Extended Plan

Total Cost of Surgery Per Customer Must Be Above US$6,000

Arrival in Seoul Must Be Between January 30 and February 22, 2013

The 2013 airline ticket promotion was initiated in January which covered these countries:

China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia, Thailand, Taiwan, Cambodia, The Philippines, USA, Canada, Australia, U.K. and other European countries.

Seoul TouchUp is South Korea's leading medical travel agency specializing in cosmetic plastic surgery. Through Seoul TouchUp, international travellers are able to take advantage of the one-on-one personalized service that includes a dedicated medical tour coordinator, trained medical translator, transport facilities, healing therapy, shopping guide, Seoul city tour and life-time follow-up care.

For more comprehensive information on cosmetic plastic surgery and the various travel packages available, please visit the website at http://www.seoultouchup.com

According to Korea Tourism Organization's statistics, the overall boom in medical tourism recorded in excess of 80,000 international arrivals to South Korea in 2012. The rise in the number of foreigners seeking care has steered the tourism body to target 400,000 such visitors by 2015.

The evolution of South Korea as the global hub for cosmetic plastic surgery is partly attributed to this: a nation where personal appearance is believed to be the driver for success. With this, the society has come to view cosmetic procedures as a necessity especially where life's competition is rife.

In terms of health and medical services - South Korea faces strong competition from neighbouring countries. However, the combination of South Korea's success in economic development, highly advanced medical technology and the Korean government's support for growth in the medical tourism industry has propelled South Korea as a leader in medical services, most notably in the area of cosmetic plastic surgery.

