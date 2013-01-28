Breakthroughs with Martin Sheen Presenting a Look at How Innovation in Sporting Goods is Increasing Sales

Insights PTV's Breakthroughs Martin Sheen is looking at how new design features in golf clubs and tennis racquets are keeping the older segment of players in the game and in the showrooms.

The producers of Breakthroughs with Martin Sheen are excited to announce the debut of a new report highlighting how exciting advances in sports technology are enabling older Americans to enjoy their pastimes later into life, bringing enjoyment to retirees and new markets to sporting goods companies.

Breakthroughs Martin Sheen PBS is an independently produced television series airing in markets around the country on public television. The program is hosted by the legendary Martin Sheen, who is about to embark on his second half-century in American entertainment in 2013. Mr. Sheen has developed a reputation as one of Hollywood's most respected actors during a career that includes more than 60 film appearances.

Breakthroughs Martin Sheen reviews many of the technological innovations that are opening up new markets including advances in golf clubs and tennis racquets that are allowing people to enjoy both sports well into their golden years. The producers are talking to sporting goods retail experts about how new technology has helped the older player remain competitive by giving them lighter equipment that is easier to handle and produces greater performance on the golf course and the tennis court.

By working to create products that keep older Americans on the playing fields, sporting goods manufacturers are opening new markets with older players who are continuing a lifelong passion or discovering a new one. Breakthroughs is talking to marketing experts about how this new market of players is creating brisk sales for manufacturers.

The producers of Breakthroughs Martin Sheen are targeting March distribution date for the new report. Check local listings for air times on public television and PBS affiliates in individual markets. For more information the producers can be contacted via the official website for the show at breakthroughsptv.com.

