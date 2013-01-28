Pacific Prime to Offer Increased Options for Affordable High End Coverage with Release of Cigna's New Advance Plan

Pacific Prime is extremely pleased to be able to offer its clients health insurance with a comprehensive, benefit rich plan but at a lower cost than other high end plans in the market after the release of Cigna's latest Global Health Options Advanced plan.

Cigna have launched a new Global Health Options (GHO) plan,“GHO Advanced”. This new plan will enable Pacific Prime clients to experience Cigna's signature high quality service, but at a lower cost than their high-end GHO plan.

Historically, Cigna have offered high-end plans with excellent benefits but high premiums. Now, aiming to attract a wider range of clients, Cigna have created the Advanced plan which will still be benefit rich, but with a reduced premium. Pacific Prime believe the introduction of this new plan will undoubtedly enable Cigna to attract a broader client base by incorporating lower income clients and low risk individuals that do not want to, or are unable to pay high premiums.

The original GHO plan offered by Cigna was the first individual health insurance plan the insurer offered to expats. It aimed to attract high-end, high net worth clients with comprehensive coverage and top quality benefits such as high levels of maternity and limit-free cover for chronic conditions. This plan was a great success, helping Cigna and their joint venture partner in China (CMC) to reach a combined 1 million policyholders through their group and individual plans. On the back of this success, Cigna now wish to attract a broader range of expatriates, with smaller budgets or a lesser need for high premium policies, with their GHO Advanced plan.

Pacific Prime is pleased that the Advanced plan will broaden their client base with it's accessibility; premiums on the plan are 30% cheaper than with the GHO. The reduction in price has been achieved through limiting benefits and offering prospective clients extra co-payment options. Besides benefit caps, the Advanced plan is structured almost identically to the original GHO plan, however one major difference is the omission of routine maternity benefits.

As international maternity facilities can result in extremely high costs, routine maternity benefits have been omitted from the Advanced plan to keep premiums low for customers. While this could put clients at risk of expensive personal costs for complicated maternity procedures, Cigna have accounted for this in the Advanced plan by offering newly capped benefits for specifically complicated maternity treatments, reducing the benefit limit from USD $28,000 to $14,000.

Benefit caps have also been lowered for newborn care, congenital conditions, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and the overall maximum benefit limit among others. These caps allow Cigna to still offer a full range of benefits but at a significantly lower premium, demonstrating the insurer's dedication to high quality service.

One aspect of the Advanced plan that is not available on the original GHO is the option of co-payment. This allows clients to opt to pay between 10 and 20% of their treatment costs themselves, thereby benefiting clients in low risk brackets and lower income brackets.

Pacific Prime are pleased with Cigna's latest offering and believe it demonstrates the insurers commitment to the Individual Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) market. Furthermore, it offers high quality insurance services with a broad range of benefits at a financially attractive price.

