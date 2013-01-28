Pacific Limo Bus Party Bus and Limousine Deals for Superbowl.

Party Bus specials for the 2013 Superbowl. Know where the best spots are to go watch the game and get there in luxury.

Pacific Limo Bus of San Diego, the Southland's leading luxury transportation service provider, is ready to help football fans kick off Super Bowl celebrations with super special deals.

For those who don't have Megatron HDTVs at home, nor the capabilities to cook up gourmet Super Sunday cuisine, there's still plenty of options in the local area to catch the big game.

And Pacific Limo Bus will help football fans get to and from the best sports bars in town safe and sound. Super Bowl specials run at a discounted rate of $20 a person, with a minimum of 30 passengers. Or customers can also buy five hours of service and get the sixth free.

Whether watching the big game at the Sneak Joint (3844 Mission Blvd., Mission Beach), which traditionally has a tailgate buffet of beer and food before the NFL classic, or Gaslamp Tavern (868 Fifth Ave., Downtown), which features a dozen TVs, there's a fancy vehicle in the Pacific Limo Bus fleet to get passengers there.

The Pacific Limo Bus fleet, which contains San Diego Limo Buses and San Diego Party Buses, exceeds all standards in the industry. Pacific Limo Bus also has a San Diego Limousine service, which may best fit the needs of smaller parties. Limo Buses and Party Buses can transport up to 50 people at a time, while Limos offer a more intimate setting.

Either way, with a stylish ride to the San Diego Brewing Company (10450 Friars Road, Mission Valley), which has surround-sound speakers on site, football fans will surely be in for a big treat. Unless one's team, either the San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, happens to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard during the HarBowl, that is.

Pacific Limo Bus' vehicles also come equipped with state-of-the-art sound systems, so passengers can listen to gameday favorites such as "Are you ready for some football?" or "We are the champions" loud and proud.

A fan favorite on Super Bowl Sunday for Party Bus San Diego riders often tends to be Firehouse (722 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach), where football fanatics revel for a block party. Often times patrons here can be found in costume. Those in costume tend to like to dance in Pacific Limo Bus' Party Buses and Limo Buses. Pacific Limo Bus can customize such vehicles and add dancer poles to help passengers kick-off Super Bowl Sunday.

For more information on Super Bowl Party Buses by Pacific Limo Bus of

San Diego, visit partybusandlimos.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370967.htm