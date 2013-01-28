Simplifile's E-Recording Service Now Available in Allen County, Kan.

Allen County, Kan., is now accepting land documents for e-recording through Simplifile, the nation's largest electronic recording service.

Simplifile, the largest electronic recording (e-recording) service provider in the nation, announced today the availability of its e-recording services in Allen County, Kan. With the adoption of e-recording, Allen County is now equipped to receive, review and record land documents such as deeds and mortgages electronically from title companies, banks, attorneys, and other document submitters via Simplifile's web-based service.

E-Recording eliminates the need for submitters to physically deliver paper documents to the county office, reducing mail costs to and from the county and travel time.

“Giving submitters the option to e-record provides a more cost-effective, convenient delivery vehicle to and from the county,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “Time-sensitive documents will also remain secure and be recorded more quickly at Allen County's recording office through Simplifile's e-recording service."

To get started with e-recording, submitters need high-speed Internet access and a scanner to upload and send their documents electronically.

Simplifile provides free online training courses for users as well as 24/7 customer support. Organizations interested in submitting documents to Allen County through Simplifile should call 800-460-5657 or email erecord(at)simplifile(dot)com for more information.

Allen County is the 15th county in the state of Kansas to adopt e-recording and the 820th county in SimplifIle's nationwide e-recording network.

