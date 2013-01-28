Cracked iPhone® 3 and iPhone® 4 Purchase Promotion from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 Announced By AbundaTrade.com

AbundaTrade.com's cracked screen iPhone® 3 and iPhone® 4 purchase promotion Jan. 28, 2013 to Feb. 13, 2013 includes payment of $18 extra to sellers on their final trade.

AbundaTrade.com, for a short promotional period only, is now buying cracked screen iPhone 3 and cracked screen iPhone 4 gadgets at an added $18 premium paid to sellers on final trade value. Sellers need to visit the company's website here and follow the simple steps required to take advantage of the promotion. This promotion is strictly for iPhone 3 & iPhone 4 cracked screen gadget quotes given from 1/28/13 to 2/13/13.

AbundaTrade's goal in announcing their iPhone® 3 and iPhone® 4 cracked screen promotion purchase offer is to let everyone know about the program and to publicize the company's on-going agenda to grow their world-wide presence in the reCommerce industry, particularly electronic gadgets. People with old iPhone® 3's and iPhone® 4's with cracked screen cell phones sitting around the house can now turn to AbundaTrade.com and get more money for it than anywhere else. This offer is not applicable with any other offers. From AbundaTrade's view point and for consumers, selling used gadgets anywhere else is like taking money out of the “re-commmercing” consumer's pocket and handing it to the company's competitors. Accolades are order for the AbundaTrade.com because it has now purchased and sold over 1 million items since the company's inception.

Getting paid less when selling something than what something is worth, specifically gadgets like an iPhone® 3 and iPhone® 4 with a cracked screen, is like holiday shopping purchases at a high price then seeing it priced way lower somewhere else. When a better selling price is out there is learned about it after selling something valuable like a cracked screen iPhone® are learned about it hurts and Abundtrade.com is in business to pay more and make that hurt a thing of the past. Abundatrade.com pays more money on more products than any company in the “reCommerce” business.

AbundaTrade.com came onto the global reCommerce scene when the company opened for business in 2008. The primary focus of the company is to buy trade and sell used items including phones, laptops, sound systems, game consoles, gadgets, and more.

Established in 2008, AbundaTrade.com is proud to be a part of the global reCommerce industry. Their efforts are focused more on trading and selling of used items instead of discarding old items in favor of new ones. By concentrating on the options available through trading items, AbundaTrade.com offers its customers the opportunity to obtain items for less as well as providing an environmentally friendly way to shop. In addition to helping the environment by repurposing phones, gadgets, books, CD's, DVD's and video games, AbundaTrade.com also uses reuses packing material and recyclable shipping materials whenever possible. At AbundaTrade, the company believes in being smart and mindful consumers.

“The iPhone 3 has been out since 2008 and the iPhone 4 has been out since 2010. Many people have iPhone 3's and iPhone 4's with cracked screens and other gadgets around the house that could bring a small bevy of cash back to them if they knew they could sell them and make some money," states AbundaTrade's Kent Wagner. "We highly suggest and encourage people to take advantage of our offer to purchase their used gadgets. We pay more for used gadgets than people know and when you think about it just makes sense to get cash money for something that's just sitting in a desk drawer. "

AbundaTrade's iPhone® 3 and iPhone® 4 cracked screen smartphones purchase requirements and facts are as follows:



Free pre-paid shipping labels with real time tracking so you will always know where your item is.

Instant payment via PayPal or check upon your approval of the offer.

About AbundaTrade.com:

The company AbundaTrade.com is the modernization and revitalization of Millennium Music, a once stubbornly successful independent music retailer and Inc Magazine case study. AbundaTrade.com guarantees the highest overall value online for your gadgets, used CDs, used DVDs, used Books, used Blu-Rays and used Video games. The company specializes in ‘re-commercing' consumer products by purchasing them for cash then reselling them online. The company typically pays significantly more for more products than any other company in the industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370216.htm