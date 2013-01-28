North Shore-LIJ Cancer Institute Names George Raptis, MD, VP of Oncology Network

The North Shore-LIJ Health System today announced today that George Raptis, MD, joined its Cancer Institute as vice president of the oncology network.

The North Shore-LIJ Health System today announced today that George Raptis, MD, joined its Cancer Institute as vice president of the oncology network. In this newly created position, Dr. Raptis is responsible for identifying and developing new growth opportunities for the North Shore-LIJ Cancer Institute, as well as providing leadership in developing new models for the delivery of oncology care, physician recruitment and program development. Dr. Raptis also serves as associate chief of oncology and full-time attending physician in the Department of Medicine's Division of Hematology-Oncology at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center.

He joins Cancer Institute co-directors Louis Potters, MD, and Daniel Budman, MD, in leading the New York area's largest cancer program, which diagnoses and treats more than 16,000 new cancer patients annually across the North Shore-LIJ Health System.

“The North Shore-LIJ Cancer Institute is the largest provider of inpatient and ambulatory oncology services for residents of Long Island and Queens. In fact, North Shore-LIJ hospitals and doctors treat more New Yorkers for cancer than any other hospital in the metropolitan area,” said Dr. Budman. “Dr. Raptis' leadership will enable us to further develop and expand our innovative diagnostic and treatment approaches to offer our patients the best cancer care available.”

A specialist in breast cancer, Dr. Raptis comes to North Shore-LIJ from Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan, where he was director of the Dubin Breast Center and associate attending physician in the Department of Medicine's Division of Hematology and Oncology. He has held numerous leadership roles at Mount Sinai, including associate chief for clinical affairs, associate chief of solid tumor oncology and director of the Ruttenberg Treatment Center.

After completing a fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in Manhattan, Dr. Raptis joined MSKCC's full-time attending staff in the Solid Tumor Division, Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Medicine Service.

Dr. Raptis received his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center. He later earned a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University.

The North Shore-LIJ Cancer Institute offers inpatient services at the North Shore University Hospital (NSUH), LIJ Medical Center, Cohen Children's Hospital, Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Southside Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Staten Island University Hospital, Plainview Hospital, Forest Hills Hospital and Franklin Hospital, and outpatient services at the Monter Cancer Center in Lake, Success, NY, LIJ Medical Center, Glen Cove Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Cohen Children's Hospital, Staten Island University Hospital and physician offices throughout Queens, Long Island, Staten Island and Manhattan.

With more than 130 physicians, the Cancer Institute is comprised of 12 centers of excellence that treat all forms of cancer. The Cancer Institute and its physicians are involved in more than 175 cancer clinical trials and have accumulated 30 years of experience in National Cancer Institute-sponsored clinical research. Both NSUH and LIJ are recipients of the Commission on Cancer's Outstanding Achievement Award, which recognizes cancer programs that strive for excellence in providing quality care.

For more information about the North Shore LIJ Cancer Institute, go to: http://www.northshorelij.com/cancer or call 516-734-8900.

