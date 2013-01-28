Page Bradley Makes its Debut after Missouri and Illinois Personal Injury Attorneys Join Forces

The elite personal injury lawyers from Page Law and The Bradley Law Firm have joined forces to form legal powerhouse Page Bradley.

Seasoned Plaintiff's Attorneys John Page and Ryan Bradley are proud to announce the launch of Page Bradley, an aggressive law firm dedicated to providing detail-oriented legal representation to victims of serious injury and families of wrongful death victims throughout Missouri and Illinois.

The personal injury lawyers at Page Bradley have years of experience handling serious injury and death cases for injury victims living nationwide.

Attention to Detail

Not only do the attorneys at Page Bradley have the credentials, knowledge, skills and resources to investigate each and every case they select to handle, they also provide specialized and detailed attention to each injury victim's case in the most efficient and thorough manner.

An accident victim's case is not just handled by one attorney with Page Bradley. While having one lawyer working on a case may seem like personalized attention, it may not be effective or efficient. At Page Bradley, each aspect of a victim's case is handled by the lawyer or staff member best suited to that particular piece of the case. This revolutionary practice set up, reassures each client that their case is being handled with the highest level of skill and competence possible.

Aggressive Devotion to Protecting Client Interests

An injury victim or the family of a wrongful death victim has a long, stressful and painful battle ahead of them. Page Bradley is not a firm only concerned with getting the money a victim is entitled to, but making sure that their rights and well-being are protected against insurance adjusters and other parties that do everything possible to make the case go away. This is especially true after tractor trailer accidents and charter bus accidents, where the trucking and bus company's interests are protected by large insurance companies. Such companies are in the business of making money, even at the expense of what is right. Page Bradley helps make sure their clients don't fall prey to these tactics.

Committed to Obtaining Justice

A serious vehicle accident, whether a tractor trailer accident, motorcycle accident, truck crash, van accident or car crash, has the power to completely tear a victim's life apart. The aggressive vehicle accident attorneys at Page Bradley are experts in minimizing the pain. Representation executed with precision typically yields favorable results. These results help Page Bradley clients move forward with their lives.

