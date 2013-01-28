Get Best Rate of Interest on Auto Loans Irrespective of Credit History, Courtesy of Valley Auto Loans

It is now possible for poor credit borrowers to get incredibly low interest rate on their auto loans. Valley Auto Loans has recently launched a new auto loan approval policy that offers tons of benefits including low rate of interest and instant approval to all applicants.

Valley Auto Loans, the premium auto loan service provider in the country, is now offering rock bottom rate of interest even for their poor credit customers. This online auto loan platform is well known across the country for their efforts to cater world class lending service to bad credit applicants. This facility is being offered by the company as a result of their recently launched auto loan approval policy. Most companies across the country charge an exorbitant rate of interest from poor credit applicants. By offering low interest to them, Valley Auto Loans reaffirms their position as the number one auto loan platform in the country for poor credit borrowers.

The recently launched approval policy from Valley Auto Loans offers much more than low rate of interest. Other noteworthy benefits include zero down payment financing facility, 100% approval rate, and a turn around time of only 60 seconds. Since the launch of this policy, thousands of poor or no credit consumers have already benefited from this simple yet robust system. To find out more about this policy, please visit http://valleyautoloan.com/bad-credit-auto-loans/.

One may recall that this efficient system was launched in the first week of January. The website of the company was remodeled, and all the staffs were trained on the policy parameters, to ensure success of this new system. A series of partnerships were also signed by the company with the largest poor credit lenders throughout the country. Company sources have informed that they are still working out new ways to improve this system.

To get the best interest rates with poor credit, please visit https://valleyautoloan.com/apply-now2/.

About Valley Auto Loans

Valley Auto Loans is the #1 provider of national and local auto loans. Our approval process is fast! We understand that it can be embarrassing and frustrating to not be able to qualify for a car loan or student auto loan that would enable you to purchase the proper vehicle for you or your family. The approval process starts with the car lender. We provide people with the best auto lender network. Get approved for an auto loan fast! Drive your dream car.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbad-credit/auto-loan/prweb10342914.htm