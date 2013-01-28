Trinity Opens Doors at Dogwood Forest-Cumming for Seniors

Trinity Lifestyles Management has built a reputation offering balanced, positive settings with its Dogwood Forest assisted living residences. Now Trinity has added one for seniors in the Cumming, GA area.

Seniors have a new care option with the opening of Dogwood Forest-Cumming, a residential community by locally-owned Trinity Lifestyles Management. Trinity has made an art of building welcoming, positive communities that improve seniors' lives – while giving them the care they need.

The new residence home, Dogwood Forest-Cumming, joins a cluster of five other Dogwood Forest communities, which Trinity optimizes for seniors who need personal care in an assisted living setting. Trinity closely follows clinical data on how lifestyle and environment influence the happiness and quality of life experienced by seniors, and customizes all of its facilities, events and programming to have a holistic, positive effect.

“We designed every inch of the building and grounds with our residents' tastes in mind,” said Al Holbrook, chairman of Trinity Lifestyles. “It's an inviting space, the kind of place you'd like to spend an afternoon with friends. There are social spaces and private nooks.”

A key feature of the new community is the Memory Care neighborhood where residents with Alzheimer's Disease receive personalized, stress-free care for memory impairment. Dedicated memory care is a rare feature in many senior communities, Holbrook said.

“It's much more than just a place to live,” he said. “Dogwood Forest is a real community, where we work with all of our residents to make sure their needs are met. We're developing a higher standard of care for our elders.”

Dogwood Forest-Cumming occupies the former Laurel Creek Manor building which was purchased by CNL Lifestyles Properties. It features a bistro, media center, salon and barber shop as well as 48 resident suites. Suites can be customized and decorated for each resident.

About Trinity:

Trinity Lifestyles Management is a family-owned business with a mission of giving Georgia's seniors a lifestyle of personal wellness and balances mental, physical and emotional health. They are proud to open the doors at Dogwood Forest-Cumming, GA. The facility can be contacted at 678-456-8363.

