The Top Perfume for Men and Women This Valentine's Day

Online perfume distributor, 99Perfume.com, reveals the top fragrance for men and women this Valentine's Day.

99Perfume, an online perfume distributor, released a statement today unveiling the top perfume used by men and women this upcoming Valentine's Day in 2013.

“The competition was definitely fierce this year for the top women's perfume for Valentine's Day. However when it came down to it, Heat Rush Perfume by Beyonce was a clear favorite amongst the ladies.” says Marketing Director of 99Perfume, Nishat Kakar. Luxury Magazine quoted, “It's perfect for Valentine's Day” in agreement on Beyonce's Heat Rush.

When asked about her fragrance, Beyonce describes it as “feminine and sexy, fresh and beautiful”. With this intoxicating fragrance the top notes of blood orange, cherry blossom and passion fruit are paired with the sweetness of orchids, hibiscus and mango blossoms. By being sensual and sweet at the same time, this perfume will definitely be sure to turn heads.

Meanwhile men also had a favorite fragrance; Rochas Man Cologne by Rochas took the top spot making it the winning Valentine's Day scent amongst men. Men can be daring, creative and invigorating with the crisp touch of this cologne. Rochas Man combines the tender strength of coffee and the comforting sensitivity of lavender, with low notes of amber and sand. “Rochas Man Cologne is without a doubt the perfect cologne to wear for a romantic nights out. Not only is it incredibly masculine, but it has been a top seller here since its release in 1999.” says perfume sales associate, Angela Longette.

It has been proven time and time again that the most captivating way to attract someone is through the power of scent. According to Psychology Today, “aromatherapists point to scientific findings that smell can dramatically affect our moods. The lure of perfume is very stimulating, making it the closest thing possible to a love potion”.

The online store is looking forward to making this Valentine's Day a memorable one for perfume enthusiasts all across the globe, especially with the help of these top two alluring fragrances by Beyonce and Rochas.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10313789.htm