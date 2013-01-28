Tradeplumbing.com now stocking the Main Combi Eco Elite boiler

High efficiency boiler available online at the Essex-based retailer now

TradePlumbing.co.uk, one of the UK's leading bathroom and kitchen plumbing retailers, is pleased to announce it is now stocking the Combi Eco Elite boiler from manufacturer Main. The installer-friendly boiler is available in 25kw and 30kw output models so homeowners can choose the one most suited to their needs.

The Combi Eco Elite has been specifically designed and built to meet demand from homeowners for high efficiency boilers - and doesn't disappoint. Easy to service and quick to install, the boiler now comes with a new look control panel, plus a 24-hour clock and filling loop as standard and comes with a two year parts and labour warranty.

Other features include Low NOx Emissions - rated class 5, integral frost protection as standard and quality UK manufacturing.

Managing Director of TradePlumbing, Peter Clayton says, "We are very pleased to be stocking this quality product from Main. As far as combi boilers go this is an excellent choice for those looking for an energy efficient one, in fact the Combi Eco Elite even boasts the Energy Saving Trust Recommended mark. Undoubtedly one of the best combination boilers around, giving you a high power heating system while simultaneously saving money on your energy bills and helping to protect the environment. As with all gas related products, we advise that the services of a Gas Safe Engineers be employed to fit and service the boiler. We are currently stocking a fantastic range of combi boilers, all at very competitive prices."

TradePlumbing.co.uk has been trading online since 2006 and was launched as a result of the emerging eCommerce trend and the owner's family history in the field of running Plumbing and Heating Merchants and Showrooms. TradePlumbing stocks a wide selection of shower enclosures and cheap bathroom suites at unbeatable prices, all backed with excellent customer service.

