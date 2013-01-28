Attorney Benjamin Whitley Included in 2013 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ List

The Raleigh personal injury lawyer is among only 2.5% of lawyers in the state of North Carolina to be named on the list, which recognizes younger attorneys who have demonstrated excellence.

Raleigh Personal Injury Attorney Benjamin H. Whitley has been selected for inclusion in the 2013 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list for North Carolina. Being selected for this inclusion is a highly prestigious honor that only 2.5% of lawyers in the state get to experience. The recognition shows that Mr. Whitley has proven himself as an exceptional lawyer who has been making strides in his career.

Super Lawyers® is a lawyer rating service that is well-known and respected in the legal industry. The service provider's Rising Stars℠ list particularly recognizes outstanding lawyers who are age 40 or under who have been practicing for less than 10 years, according to the Super Lawyers® website. There are a series of steps that are taken in choosing which attorneys will make the final list.

First, lawyers nominate peers who meet the list requirements and who they believe go above and beyond in their practice areas. The nominators are required to have observed the lawyers in actions firsthand. The next step involves the Super Lawyers® research team, which is led by attorneys. This team makes sure the nominees are properly credentialed and licensed, and they also assign points using various categories of professional criteria. In the last step, the candidates' points are added up (from both the survey and research stages), and those with the highest points get to be named on the list, which is published by Super Lawyers® Magazine. Certain factors, such as firm size, geographic area and practice area are considered in order to ensure diversity on the list.

By withstanding such a rigorous evaluation process, Attorney Whitley has demonstrated that he stands out when compared to other young lawyers in his state. The attorney is a partner at Whitley Law Firm who focuses in the practice areas of plaintiff's personal injury, workers' compensation and consumer protection. In addition to the honor of being chosen for the Rising Stars℠ list, Mr. Whitley has also been selected for The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40. He is a member of various professional organizations, such as the National Association for Consumer Advocates, the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (on the Board of Governors) and multiple bar associations.

In 2003, Attorney Whitley received his law degree from Mississippi College School of Law and was admitted to the North Carolina State Bar. He has also been admitted to the U.S. federal court's Eastern, Middle and Western districts. Before entering law school, the skilled attorney received a bachelor's degree in the year 2000 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. To learn more about Mr. Whitley and Whitley Law Firm, visit http://www.whitleylawfirm.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370388.htm