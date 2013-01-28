Sports Event Registration Business RegEvent.co.uk Looks at the Olympic Legacy

Regevent.co.uk reflects on last summer's Olympic and Paralympic events and looks forward to the so called Olympic legacy. Can the government deliver on it's promises and what exactly are the benefits going to be?

Regevent.co.uk founder Simon Burgess writes.. 2012 was quite a year for British Sport. London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics captured the hearts and minds of the British public in what proved to be a summerfest of achievement both in sporting competition and organisation. The Olympic venues showed the world what could be achieved within budget and on time. Lord Coe demonstrated a master class in managing, cajoling and bringing together everything and everyone. British business had its part to play also, providing quality infrastructure to exacting standards. The efficiency of delivery was then matched in equal measure by the Games Makers. These were the thousands of individuals who willingly gave up their time freely to truly ensure the London Games will be remembered not for the quality of sport but the sheer enthusiasm of every volunteer. Whoever scoffed at the idea of the Big Society should look at these people. And so on to the participants themselves, the sports men and women. Able bodied and disabled alike showed legions of spectators their commitment and willingness to give everything of themselves in the pursuit of Olympic Glory. A record overall medal tally for Team GB and a nation's pride were the immediate measure of success.

Six months on and part of the original submission to win the Games has yet to be fulfilled - the Olympic legacy. Today Prime Minister David Cameron and Mayor of London, Boris Johnson have together vowed to ensure the legacy is realised. They argue British Business will benefit by being allowed to demonstrate their involvement in Olympic projects in order to secure new contracts going forward. The Olympic park is to be developed to attract a million visitors a year by 2016, helping to achieve increased tourism. The Olympic Stadium will be retained as an athletics venue for many years to come and 8000 new homes will be created along with new community infrastructure including schools, playgrounds and health centres. All of this is expected to generate eight thousand permanent jobs by 2030.

Investment in sport is set to continue with elite sport funding contributing £1 billion of investment in grass roots sport. This will provide coaching and equipment to a generation of sporting individuals many of whom have yet to begin their journey of sporting achievement culminating Rio 2016.

Speaking in the Evening Standard, Cameron and Johnson argue “...by learning the lessons of the past, we will make sure that the greatest Olympic and Paralympic Games ever really do benefit our entire country for generations to come.”

