SiteLink Runs More "Facility of the Year" Winners than Any Software

Facility of the Year Award winners boost rentals and grow profits by choosing SiteLink for ninth year in a row.

SiteLink, the leader in self-storage management software, congratulates the winners and runners-up of the coveted Facility of the Year Award of 2012. Four of the five 2012 winners entrust their operations to SiteLink Web Edition along with more than 10,000 stores worldwide.

The award recognizes industry-leading stores for their standard of excellence. Since its inception in 2003, the award has crowned stores using SiteLink more often than those using all other management software programs combined.

“Each year, we rely on SiteLink to manage and grow our award-winning storage facilities,” said Anne Ballard, Universal Management's co-owner who is responsible for the design, start-up and operation of Canada-based Storage Worx Self-Storage. “SiteLink's CRM, lead tracking, integration and reporting features give us a competitive edge. SiteLink is a key part of our success as we celebrate our award for the ninth time.”

Running a smooth operation with SiteLink gives managers more time to follow-up on leads and focus on growing profits rather than everyday tasks. SiteLink's CRM 2.0 (Customer Relationship Management) module delivers features like built-in HTML form editor, enhanced integrations with partner vendors such as RPOST and email drip campaigns to convert more leads than ever.

“The new SiteLink CRM 2.0 module adds CRM and inquiry tracking functionality,” said Markus Hecker, SiteLink's COO. “We were able to take marketing to the next level and deliver more value by adding and expanding integrations with partners like listing services, email features and mail outsourcing companies.”

Continuous updates, new features and profit-boosting integrations make SiteLink the software of choice for each year's award winners. They join the more than 10,000 SiteLink users worldwide who have voted for SiteLink in Inside Self-Storage's “Best Management Software” survey every year.

About SiteLink:

With more than 6,500 installations worldwide, SiteLink Web Edition is one of the industry's most popular software programs. Quality service, updates and user-friendly design make Web Edition a favorite of single- and multi-store operators alike. More than 70 of top 100 operators run Web Edition today. Regular, automatic updates deliver integrations with partners like RPOST, Late 2 Lien and DocuSign. Web Edition is highly scalable and easy to deploy. SiteLink does not bundle services and lowers operating costs by giving owners a choice in partners like web designers and credit card processors. At no additional charge, Web Edition integrates with platforms like smart phones, websites, listing services, INSOMNIAC KIOSKS and central mail providers. Powerful features like revenue management, built-in CRM, email and text messaging grow revenue and lower the cost of owning software.

About Universal Management:

Universal Management Company, a full-service self storage management company, is owned and operated by M. Anne Ballard and Norma Taylor, who together have almost fifty years of professional management and marketing experience. Universal Management's mission has always been to maximize profits for owners through excellent day-to-day operations, supervision, marketing and training services for its managers. UMC is continually listed as a Top Operator in the annual list published by Inside Self-Storage and in a similar survey by Mini-Storage Messenger. Universal Management is a proud provider of management and developmental services for nine Facility of the Year Award winners - and counting!

