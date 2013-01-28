Troops in Europe to Take on "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," Actors Kamar de los Reyes, James Burns and Rich McDonald on USO Tour

Actors from Popular Video Game to Host Gaming Experience for Troops in the UK and Germany

WHAT: USO tour featuring “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” actors Kamar de los Reyes, James Burns and Rich McDonald

WHEN: January 28 – February 4, 2013

WHERE: UK and Germany

WHY: It's no secret that gaming is one of our troop's favorite pastimes, that's why the USO /Armed Forces Entertainment are teaming up with the actors from one of today's most popular video games, “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” to deliver a touch of home to troops in the UK and Germany. USO tour veteran Kamar de los Reyes, who portrays the villainous ‘Raul Menendez,' along with fellow actors James Burns, who voices ‘Sgt. Frank Woods,' and Rich McDonald, who plays the role of ‘Commander David Mason,' are preparing to give our troops a once in a lifetime gaming experience they won't soon forget.

Armed with copies of “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” the actors are ready to put their skills to the test with some friendly competition against real-life heroes, our men and women in uniform. Copies of the game are being donated by Activision and will become a welcome addition to the gaming libraries at each of the bases the tour visits. Additionally, the trio will pay tribute to healing heroes by visiting medical centers in the UK at Royal Air Force Lakenheath as well as those at the USO Warrior Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

This will be the first USO tour experience for Burns and McDonald and the third USO tour for De los Reyes, who first visited troops and military families in Japan in 2003 and in Portugal, Italy and Spain in 2004. In total, De los Reyes has lifted the spirits of more than 2,000 servicemen and women and their families.

De los Reyes first gained recognition for his role as ‘Antonio Vega' in the daytime drama “One Life to Live,” and has since made appearances in small screen series such as “ER” and “Law and Order,” as well as in big-screen thrillers like “Salt,” where he appeared alongside fellow USO tour veteran Angelina Jolie.

A seasoned actor, Burns has made appearances in countless hit television series such as “Criminal Mind” and “CSI” as well as the daytime dramas “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” to name a few.

McDonald, whose portrayal of ‘Commander Dave Mason' has placed him among some of the most recognizable names in the gaming industry, got his big break in 2008 when he landed the role of ‘Cpl. Anthony “Manimal” Jacks' in the acclaimed HBO dramatic mini-series “Generation Kill,” which also lead to guest starring roles on popular television series such as “CSI: Miami,” “Cold Case” and “NCIS,” among others.

QUOTES:

Attributed to Kamar de los Reyes:

“It's been nine years since my last USO tour, so this trip has been a long time coming. I can't wait to meet with our troops again. One of the best things about the “Call of Duty” games is that they are a big hit among the military, something I couldn't be prouder of and the reason why this trip means so much to us.”

Attributed to James Burns:

“I'm so excited about this USO trip. The men and women who serve our country are the true heroes. Their real life bravery, dedication and sacrifices are something that we all need to show our appreciation for, and I am grateful for the opportunity to let them know that their hard work has not gone unnoticed.”

Attributed to Rich McDonald:

“Playing soldiers in video games and TV shows has been a great experience for me but it doesn't compare to how thrilled I am about my first USO tour. I consider myself a “Call of Duty” expert but admit I am a little worried about going up against our men and women in uniform. I can't wait to see what they have up their sleeve. But most importantly, I just want to be able to tell them ‘thank you' for the sacrifices they and their families make.”

For more information about the USO, visit uso.org.

About the USO

The USO (United Service Organizations) lifts the spirits of America's troops and their families millions of times each year at hundreds of places worldwide. We provide a touch of home through centers at airports and military bases in the U.S. and abroad, top quality entertainment and innovative programs and services. We also provide critical support to those who need us most, including forward-deployed troops, military families, wounded warriors and their families and the families of the fallen.

The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. All of our programs and services are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: American Airlines, AT&T, Clear Channel, The Coca-Cola Company, jcpenney, Kangaroo Express, Kroger, Lowe's, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance and Worldwide Strategic Partners: BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Corporation and TKS Telepost Kabel-Service Kaiserslautern GmbH & Co. KG. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this patriotic mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

