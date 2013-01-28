International Training Company Joins Crane and Rigging Conference/ Industrial Crane and Hoist Conferences (CRC/ICHC) as Event Partner

Maximum Capacity Media Events announces that North American Crane Bureau (NACB) Group, based in Lake Mary, Fla., will support the 2013 Crane and Rigging and Industrial Crane and Hoist Conferences as Event Partner. The conferences will take place May 29-30, 2013 in Indianapolis, Ind.

NACB Group is an international crane, hoist, and rigging training organization that conducts nearly 400 training seminars annually, including its annual Professional Development Conference. Among NACB's services are simulator training and NCCER Mobile Crane Operator Certification.

“As a leader in applying simulator technology to the training process, NACB is a perfect fit as Event Partner for this year's CRC/ICHC,” said Guy Ramsey, President of Maximum Capacity Media and MCM Events. “The focus of many of the sessions is on applying both new and old technology to improve safety and productivity. In fact, the keynote address by Matthew Wallace, President and CEO of VRSim, will share how simulator technology is valuable for recruitment and training.” Wallace is a 2011 Engineering New- Record Top 25 Newsmaker.

New to this year's program is an Interactive Session designed to give attendees multiple hands-on learning opportunities. NACB will provide several simulators for different types of cranes for this special session. The company offers simulators for mobile, overhead, and tower cranes, and is currently testing a Beta version of a new lattice boom crane simulator, scheduled for release soon.

“Crane simulation training is a fresh methodology in this industry to enhance and improve the skills of crane operators working in a variety of environments,” said L.D. Stutes, NACB's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We've seen crane simulation be successful for manufacturers of all types to construction, refineries, and even vocational education centers seeking to encourage young folks to get involved in the trades.”

“North American Crane Bureau is extremely excited to be sponsoring the 2013 CRC/ICHC. With nearly 30 years of experience providing training and solutions, we understand the value of disseminating information in a comfortable setting that makes learning enjoyable and retainable. This venue is a great place to help transfer knowledge and information that our industry is so desperately seeking at this time. It's time well-invested.”

Big ideas, big results

Other speakers and topics appearing on the agenda will bring attendees up to date on industry standards, share ideas for applying products and technologies to mobile and overhead bridge crane applications, as well as address timeless discussions about rigging, crane accidents, and more. Confirmed sessions include the following. Look for additional updates at http://www.craneandriggingconference.com.

● How U.S. Certifications Are Helping Fill Canada's Labor Shortage, presented by Fraser Cocks, Executive Director of the BC Association for Crane Safety, and Debbie Dickinson, Executive Director of Crane Institute Certification.

● Advanced Rail Fastening for Industrial Overhead Cranes, presented by Tom Berringer, Sales and Product Manager

for Gantrex Inc.

● B30.3 Tower Crane Standards Update, presented by Peter Juhren, Corporate Service Manager for

Morrow Equipment Co.

● Safe and Efficient Use of Spreader Beams, presented by Patrick Clark, National Sales Support Manager for

Lifting Gear Hire.

● Practical Applications of the OSHA Crane Regulation for Safety and Risk Manager, presented by Mark Steinhofer, Account Manager of Site Operations for Safety Management Group.

