Church of Scientology Milan United for Human Rights in Africa

The Church of Scientology of Milan, Italy, co-hosted its annual human rights concert to raise funds for education in Togo.

The Church of Scientology of Milan and the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance presented their 11th annual human rights benefit concert December 7.

Held at the historic Teatro Carcano in the Porta Romana district of Milan, the concert was produced on behalf of “United for Africa,” a project of the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance committed to securing the rights of African children and youth.

Education is an important human right as expressed in Article 26 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and “United for Africa” has raised funds for the construction, furnishing and equipping of two elementary schools in Western Africa. A video showing the progress of the construction of a third school sponsored by this project was shown to those attending the benefit concert.

The concert was co-sponsored by the Alderman for Culture of the Province of Milan, the Alderman for Culture, Fashion and Design of the City of Milan, and ANCI—an association representing more than 7,000 Italian city halls.

Scientologist Fiorella Cerchiara, President of the Association for Human Rights and Tolerance, presented an overview of the work of “United for Africa,” including two new projects in the Togolese Republic (Togo) in Western Africa— one, to provide human rights education in Togolese schools, and the second, a pilot project to help improve literacy in the country.

The Church of Scientology has published a new brochure, Scientology: How We Help—United for Human Rights: Making Human Rights a Global Reality, to meet requests for more information about the human rights education and awareness initiative it supports. To learn more, visit http://www.Scientology.org/humanrights.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” and the Scientology religion is based on the principles of human rights. The Code of a Scientologist calls on all members of the religion to dedicate themselves “to support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights.”

Scientologists on five continents engage in collaborative efforts with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to bring about broad-scale awareness and implementation of the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world's premier human rights document.

Press Contact: Karin Pouw

Tel: (323) 960-3500

eMail: MediaRelations(at)ChurchofScientology(dot)net

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebChurchofScientology/Humanrights/prweb10370457.htm