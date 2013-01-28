ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

DigitalChalk Announces its Partnership with The Alabama Association of Realtors®

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:13 PM | 1 min read

The Alabama Association of Realtors®, comprised of more than 13,000 members, has chosen DigitalChalk to be their learning management system provider.

Montgomery, Alabama (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

Headquartered in Montgomery, the Alabama Association of Realtors® will use the DigitalChalk platform to roll out professional development and continuing education courses to their members statewide. The DigitalChalk LMS was showcased to members at their annual Leadership Meeting last week in Montgomery.

“DigitalChalk is excited to be the Learning Management System (LMS) of choice for this dynamic state association of Realtors®. We look forward to working with their Education Director, Josh McFall, and his Education Trustees to help them craft and deliver quality educational offerings to their 13,000+ members,” stated Russ Stinehour, DigitalChalk's CEO.

~ DigitalChalk is a learning management system solution headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370144.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: