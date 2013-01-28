DigitalChalk Announces its Partnership with The Alabama Association of Realtors®

The Alabama Association of Realtors®, comprised of more than 13,000 members, has chosen DigitalChalk to be their learning management system provider.

Headquartered in Montgomery, the Alabama Association of Realtors® will use the DigitalChalk platform to roll out professional development and continuing education courses to their members statewide. The DigitalChalk LMS was showcased to members at their annual Leadership Meeting last week in Montgomery.

“DigitalChalk is excited to be the Learning Management System (LMS) of choice for this dynamic state association of Realtors®. We look forward to working with their Education Director, Josh McFall, and his Education Trustees to help them craft and deliver quality educational offerings to their 13,000+ members,” stated Russ Stinehour, DigitalChalk's CEO.

~ DigitalChalk is a learning management system solution headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

