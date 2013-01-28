Loma Linda University Health Recognized for its Participation in Walk With Ease Program by Arthritis Foundation

With nearly 400 walkers on campus, LLU Health outpaced many other area participating organizations in the Walk With Ease program.

Loma Linda University Health has received the 2012 Partners in Progress Award from the Inland Empire office of the Arthritis Foundation, in recognition of LLU Health's high participation in the foundation's Walk With Ease program.

With nearly 400 walkers on campus, LLU Health outpaced many other area participating organizations in the Walk With Ease program. The program asked participants to walk three times per week for six weeks, which can help reduce arthritic pain while improving flexibility, strength, balance, and overall health.

“A lot of people with arthritis think they can't exercise,” says Olivia Moses, DrPH, administrator for LLU Health's Living Whole employee wellness program, a system-wide strategy to help all staff reach their best health. “But an appropriate exercise program can have great benefits. This was the first time we have participated in Walk with Ease, and we were very excited to have been involved.”

The Living Whole campus wellness program offered Walk With Ease during the summer to employees at three locations across LLU Health: the LLU Behavioral Medicine Center, LLU Medical Center–East Campus, and LLUAHSC Support Building. Participants received a Walk With Ease guidebook as well as incentives such as safety whistles and first aid kits.

Photo caption: The Inland Empire office of the Arthritis Foundation presented the 2012 Partners in Progress Award to Loma Linda University Health during the foundation's recognition banquet on Dec. 4. In the picture are (l to r): Dr. Emmanuel Peter Katsaros, rheumatology program director at Loma Linda University Medical Center; Kris Sutton, assistant to the Loma Linda University Health's Living Whole employee wellness program; Olivia Moses, DrPH, administrator of Living Whole employee wellness program; David Hahn, chair of the Arthritis Foundation Inland Empire Advisory Board; and Monica Caraballo, executive director of Arthritis Foundation Inland Empire.

