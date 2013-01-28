Announcing Bay Area Hot Tub Company, Creative Energy, Wins "Most Productivity Award" from Hot Springs Spas

Creative Energy, the Bay Area hot tub, spa tub and gas fireplace experts, was recently awarded the 2012 “Most Productivity Award” from Watkins Manufacturing, the makers of Hot Spring Spas.

Industry-leading Hot Spring Spas has awarded both its coveted 2012 Retail Excellence Award and its 2012 Most Productivity for Multiple Locations Award to Bay Area hot tub company, Creative Energy, a top spa dealer and service provider in the San Mateo and Bay areas.

"We are delighted by this recognition by the industry leader in hot tub manufacturing for our continued efforts in excellence by meeting our customers' needs, as well as being an endorsement of our premier position in the hot spa, hot tub, and gas fireplace retail category in the San Francisco Bay Area," John Kasten, president of Creative Energy, said.

Creative Energy was presented the Most Productivity Award at the dealer conference in Orlando, Fla., earlier this year. The award signifies that its stores have sold more product during the year than all other Hot Spring Spas' dealers in 2012.

"Creative Energy's mission is to be the top spa dealer and service provider in the world. We will accomplish this by retailing the highest quality spa in the industry while maintaining the most knowledgeable, dedicated staff. Our customers will not only know they have received the best value for their money but they will also feel Creative Energy has provided excellent customer service that exceeded expectations in every aspect of owning a spa," Kasten said.

Among Creative Energy's innovations are “Private Soaks” at its locations' “Mood Rooms,” allowing clients to take their time deciding on the spa experience that is perfect for them. Also, Creative Energy's revamped website offers a unique “Water Blog,” which features discussions on energy inefficient wood burning fireplaces, 110-volt versus 220-volt hot tubs, and three questions to consider before buying an Avalon gas fireplace insert.

For more information about its awards or any of Creative Energy's products or services, call 650-295-0982, view the hot tub experts on the web at http://www.hottubsanmateo.com, or visit 1917 El Camino Real in San Mateo or one of its other locations in Pleasanton, Richmond and San Rafael.

About Creative Energy

For more than 35 years, Creative Energy has been providing consumers with the finest hot tubs, gas fireplaces, spa tubs and saunas in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company designs beautiful settings and decks around hot tubs and spa tubs, many of which have been featured in Sunset magazine. Creative Energy has won numerous awards for consumer excellence and Consumer's Best Buy products.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370106.htm