eNICHE SOLUTIONS announces change of name to Instantly Popular

On January 28, 2013, eNICHE SOLUTIONS, a Los Angeles internet marketing company, announced its plan to change the company name to Instantly Popular.

The marketing company reports that it has acquired http://www.instantlypopular.com and is shifting its model to focus on web development, social media marketing and search engine optimization. According to Instantly Popular's President, Jon Zacharias, "Instantly Popular is developing robust sales systems that integrate with social media so people can shop for items based on popular demand." Zacharias further stated, "when you have the ability to display product based on what a browser likes on Facebook or pluses on Google+, the conversion rate of a website goes through the roof." Zacharias claims that every client that has utilized social media to display relevant product to buyers gains a competitive advantage and the results speak for itself.

