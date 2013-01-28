Bambu Desserts & Drinks Opens Its First Shoppe in the Dallas Metro Area

This fast growing west coast chain introduces its fresh and exotic Asian-inspired desserts and drinks at the Saigon Mall in Garland

Bambu Desserts & Drinks, the renowned San Francisco Bay Area Vietnamese desserts & drinks shoppes, announced the grand opening of its second shoppe in Garland, Texas this past weekend. “We are very excited to have a Bambu in the Dallas metro area,” said Kelly Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Bambu Desserts & Drinks, Inc. “Last month in Houston, we received an extremely warm welcome and couldn't believe the long lines of new customers waiting to taste our desserts and drinks. We have been truly blessed.”

“My family and I fell in love with Bambu over a year ago and we are now proud owners of this new store in the Saigon Mall. It is a dream come true to have a Bambu of our own,” said Hong Luong, co-owner of Bambu-Garland. “We truly want to share this unique experience and great drinks with the Garland community.”

This newest Bambu is located in the Saigon Mall at 3212 Jupiter Road, Garland, Texas. The mall is a popular food, shopping and entertainment destination for the Dallas Vietnamese community. “We were extremely happy to find a location in this community mall.” said Sen Tran, partner and co-owner of Bambu-Garland.

Their grand opening was held Saturday, January 26 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm in the Saigon Mall Food Court. Hundreds of people including entire families celebrated this event while enjoying for the first time Bambu's exotic and uncommonly fresh “Chè” desserts and drinks. “We thank the City of Garland and the Saigon Mall management for its business friendly climate and allowing us to partake in this welcoming community event,”

“Captivated Bambu, Sen and Hong have been vigilant in their efforts to ensure that anyone visiting from the Bay Area will have the same experience,” continued Kelly. “My sisters and I are proud to share Bambu Chè with new communities around the United States and we always hope they enjoy our desserts as much as we do.”

Bambu Desserts & Drinks was founded in 2008 by four Vietnamese sisters in San Jose, California. With twelve new shoppes opening in three states in less than two years, Bambu has become quickly known for its fresh, healthy and colorful Vietnamese-inspired Chè, hand-made milk teas, Vietnamese espressos, blended coffees, and exotic smoothies. Their menu has nearly 100 desserts, coffees, teas and drinks to select from, but you can order any item “just the way you love it” at no extra charge including extra jellies, pearls, or shots of espresso. For more information on Bambu Desserts & Drinks visit http://www.drinkbambu.com.

