Cleveland History Lessons Book Signing Fundraiser Features the Cleveland Storyteller at Sara's Place in Gates Mills, Ohio, March 10, 2013

Well-known Cleveland Storyteller, author, and Gates Mills adopted son, Dan Ruminski, will host a very special book-signing event at Sara's Place on March 10, 2013 at 5:00 p.m. With a portion of the proceeds going to two of Mr. Ruminski's favorite charities, the tickets include a fabulous buffet dinner and a copy of Dan's new book, Cleveland in the Gilded Age, A Stroll Down Millionaires' Row. Dan will also share a new story he has created just for this evening.

A portion of each ticket will go toward Dan's two favorite charities, Willoughby Rotary Autism Project (WRAP, raising funds to purchase iPads for autistic children) and the Gates Mills Historical Society. Dan also donates a dollar from each book sale to the autism project.

"Dan's book is a very entertaining read, and his generosity in supporting our iPads for Autism project has been key to raising funds," said Craig de Fasselle of Willoughby Rotary.

The new book and Dan's moniker as The Cleveland Storyteller started in Gates Mills about four years ago, when he shared his first story of Cleveland's past as one of the wealthiest cities in the world. Using stories developed from research and interviews of family descendants, he developed an entertaining style of presenting history that has led to him doing about 90 presentations a year, often for fundraising events. He speaks without notes, teleprompters or lecterns-just The Storyteller in his chair sharing unique stories of Cleveland's past.

Those stories resulted in hundreds of requests for a book. Published late in 2012, "Cleveland in the Gilded Age - A Stroll Down Millionaires' Row" features 160 pages with over 80 images. The new book presents Cleveland when it was the heart of industry and one of the grandest areas in the country. Co-author Alan Dutka's historical research is combined with Dan's dramatic details and unheard stories of John D. Rockefeller, Francis Drury, Samuel Mather, Walter White and more giants of industry who built Cleveland's Millionaires' Row, and the home of people and inventions that changed the world.

About Cleveland History Lessons

The Cleveland Storyteller began in April of 2008 at Gates Mills Library. Forty people were expected and over 100 showed up. Motivated by his passion and the response to his talks, Dan continues to research Cleveland history, specifically the families of Millionaires' Row and their contribution to Cleveland's greatness during the years 1875-1929. He has created a collection of stories that are constantly updated and fresh and shares those stories at events and venues throughout the Cleveland area. His goal is to promote Cleveland nationally, rebuild Cleveland pride, and overcome outdated, uncomplimentary stereotypes. For more information, please visit http://www.clevelandhistorylessons.com

About the Willoughby Rotary Autism Project

Willoughby Rotary members voted to help families in our community affected by autism by providing iPads and information on appropriate apps. To provide a unique way to generate awareness and revenue, Rotarian Dan Ruminski volunteered to hold a series of "WRAP Cleveland History Talks," featuring dinners and spellbinding stories, His efforts have attracted sponsors, sell-out audiences, and raised thousands for autism. More information on this effort is available at http://www.willoughbyrotary.org/autism.html



