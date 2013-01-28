Dugi Guides Releases New WoW Lunar Festival Guide for 2013

Dugi Guides, the popular World of Warcraft guide creator, has just updated their famous Dailies and Events guide to include strategies for 2013's Lunar Festival. More details available at Strategy Guides HQ.

It is that time of year again in World of Warcraft - the Lunar Festival is back again for 2013! As the first holiday event in 2013, players from all over Azeroth are rushing to complete all the challenges and achievements before the event ends on February 9th. This year players are particularly eager to finish the event in time, as the event only lasts 2 weeks this year, whereas it has lasted 3 weeks in the previous years.

In response to player's clamoring to unlock all their achievements before time ends, Dugi Guides has just released an update to their popular Dailies and Events guide to include the quests and objectives of the 2013 Lunar Festival.

What makes this such an impressive addition? Traditionally, players have to read a text-based guide and then tab back to World of Warcraft where they try to translate the guide to in-game events. Dugi Guides actually provides players with software that installs on their computer. Upon logging in to World of Warcraft, the software then appears in-game right on the screen. It reads the character's position and uses a GPS-like system to direct players to which NPCs to talk to and then subsequently guides them through all the quests.

As one might imagine, such an approach offers a significant time-savings to already time-crunched players who are scrambling to complete their achievements before the event ends. By completing all the achievements as part of all the holiday events, players are rewarded with a title and a mount, which makes finishing the quests before the event ends particularly important.

As a result, early numbers indicate that Dugi Guides is already enjoying the fruits of their labor off of this new release. Players who already have access to Dugi's Dailies and Events Guide will receive the new update for free.

