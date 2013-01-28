Kleau Designs announces 'The Murray' and plans to revolutionize the way you view high definition televisions and advertising

Kleau Designs, a technology start up from Dallas Texas is poised to change the way many view how high definition LCD televisions and advertising merge. Kleau Designs was created from a simple idea of offering a product meant to protect outdoor televisions or LCD enclosure from theft and the elements, yet also be visually appealing.

Kleau Designs, a technology start up from Dallas Texas is poised to change the way many view how high definition LCD televisions and advertising merge. Kleau Designs was created from a simple idea of offering a product meant to protect outdoor televisions or LCD enclosure from theft and the elements, yet also be visually appealing. Out of that idea Kleau's inaugural product, The Murray was born. The concept evolved into a sleek, modern design that would capture anyone's attention on its own. "When I first saw the "Murray" I thought WOW, what an incredible product, says Owner, Eric Rozier of Speedpro Imaging of Dallas. Eric went on to tell us, "Not realizing at first, that the 'Murray" is much more than just a sleek product concept, it provides a revenue stream and critical security to protect your investment. As a business owner I find the bonus that you can customize your own graphics to."

By partnering with Speed Pro of Dallas (http://www.speedprodallas.com) the ability to customize The Murray has literally, limitless options. Customers will have the ability to ‘wrap' their Murray in their custom logo, colors or artwork. “Best of all it will give clients a platform of reoccurring revenue by using The Murray to attract advertisers with this one of a kind advertising medium” says, Joshua Florence of Kleau.

The Murray isn't just about advertising either considering it comes with a “42 inch” HD monitor installed, vents to exhaust the air circulation created by the interior fan system, a thermostat to control the temperature of the monitor and Corning Gorilla Glass® for the highest level of protection.

Also, as an additional option The Murray can be used to extend WIFI signals to different locations in any setting, such as airports, hotels and country clubs. Wall mount, floor mount and ceiling mount models are all available.

The Murray preorder begins today. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, call us at 1-885-34-KLEAU (345-5328) or email sales(at)kleua(dot)com . This preorder discount of 25% won't last long. You can also visit Kleau Design on the web at http://www.kleau.com

