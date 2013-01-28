Sun Realty Announces its 2013 Super Bowl Party Package

Outer Banks Vacation Rental Company, Sun Realty, Announces An Outer Banks Super Bowl Party Package.

The Premier Outer Banks vacation rental company, Sun Realty, is excited to announce their 2013 super bowl party package. Visit the Outer Banks of North Carolina and watch Super Bowl XLVII in style. Sun Realty's spacious Outer Banks rental homes are the perfect venue to hold the quintessential super bowl party. Take advantage of Sun Realty's extensive selection of rental homes that offer large entertainment areas, recreation rooms, and multiple televisions for the ultimate super bowl experience.

As part of Sun Realty's 2013 super bowl party package when anyone books an Outer Banks vacation rental home for a minimum 3 night stay, arriving between January 31-February 4, 2013, with promo code “SUPER” will receive a Food Lion gift card up to $75 to help get the party started. (Subject to availability, while supplies last.) Host a 2013 Super Bowl party on the Outer Banks in a Sun Realty vacation rental, it is sure to have family and friends talking for years to come.

Super Bowl weekend is a great time to take advantage of low season rental rates. Sun Realty has rental homes large enough to host your family and friends with large game rooms and state of the art entertainment systems. Ali Breaux, President of Sun Realty, stated; "rent a vacation home, enjoy a long weekend at the beach and spend your Super Bowl Sunday like an Outer Banks local. Take a walk on the beach and then get local, salty oysters to add to your game day spread. Watch the big game in a Rec Room with an ocean view!”

Sun Realty's quality of inventory and passion for excellence puts this OBX real estate company above the rest. They have represented the best of the Outer Banks since 1980, providing the finest customer service with personal, local attention across the Outer Banks: Carova, Corolla, Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Hatteras Island, including Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village.

About Sun Realty

Since 1980, Sun Realty has been a leading provider of Outer Banks vacation rentals. The locally owned OBX vacation rental company manages over 1,300 rental homes and condos on the OBX. Sun Realty is the only company to cover the entire Outer Banks with 6 offices: Corolla, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Salvo and Avon. Sun Realty represents the largest selection of vacation rentals on the Outer Banks. Sun Realty welcomes over 100,000 vacationing families annually. To learn more about Sun Realty's Super Bowl package please call 888-853-7770 to speak to an Outer Banks vacation specialist, or visit http://www.SunRealtyNC.com to access property details, online booking, and a live chat feature.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368881.htm