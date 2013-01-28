Sandra Brown Neahusan Went on Radiosrq.com December 19, 2012 to Talk About Her New Book

Sandra Brown Neahusan has authored a new book , "How Could I Wish You Back From Heaven?" about trials she has gone through and blessings she has received since the death of her husband two years ago.

Sandra had a very difficult time after her husband passed away suddenly two and half years ago. The path of grief was very hard, taking her through the toughest times of her life. She also received many blessings as she leaned on God and rested in His love and protection. Faith and trust in God were the guiding forces of her grief recovery.

In her book, Sandra discusses the many emotions a person experiences after the loss of a loved one. One feels sad, alone, overwhelmed and deserted at times. Sandra felt extreme hopelessness when all she was able to do was cry some days. She also felt hopefulness in trusting in God's compassion as she sought His plan for her life and discovered the many ways He was guiding her.

One posting on her Facebook page reads, "Sandy's book is a gift to us from her heart."

Sandra has a burden for others who have lost loved ones, especially spouses. She desires to be an encouragement in the time when grief is new and emotions are very raw. People sometimes have difficulty expressing the feelings of hopelessness, aloneness and despair that occur after the loss of someone special. Sandra courageously approaches these with honesty, compassion and humor.

A radio interview Sandra participated in can be located at: http://radiosrq.com/news/how-could-i-wish-you-back-from-heaven/9577. In this interview she spoke of the heartache of losing a spouse and also of ways to continue life as a single woman after many years of marriage.

Sandra and her husband were faithful followers of God and served their local church in many ways. She desires to continue serving Him as He leads. They worked in their local church and also with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief after Hurricanes Floyd and Katrina.

About the Author

Sandra Brown Neahusan is a graduate of Spring Arbor University. She has lead Ladies Bible Study groups and spoken at women's' church gatherings. She will be leading a GriefShare group at her church. She is available for speaking engagements to women's groups on grief recovery.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10335174.htm