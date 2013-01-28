IBPA President Announces Retirement—Search Is on for New Leader

The Independent Book Publishers Association's president, Florrie Binford Kichler, will retire June 30, 2013 after 10 years of service to IBPA as a board member, board chair, and the past five years as the organization's president.

The Independent Book Publishers Association's president, Florrie Binford Kichler, will retire June 30, 2013 after 10 years of service to IBPA as a board member, board chair, and the past five years as the organization's president.

Florrie stepped in as the president of IBPA upon the passing of IBPA's long-time leader, Jan Nathan, and has led IBPA through a period of immense growth and change in the publishing industry. During her tenure, IBPA has increased its influence as the largest publishing association in the country and continues to lead, educate, and advocate for the independent publishing community.

“It has been my honor, privilege and joy to serve IBPA and work with the many dedicated board members, staff, and members through the years,” said Florrie. “I will miss them all, but am looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends---and exploring the next phase in my career.”

To more accurately reflect the duties of the top two positions at IBPA, Terry Nathan, a 20-year veteran of IBPA who remains with the organization, will assume the title Chief Operations Officer and Kichler's replacement will take the title of Executive Director.

“Terry Nathan is one of IBPA's greatest strengths,” Kichler said. “The continuity and experience he represents will be an enormous asset for the new Executive Director.”

According to Stephen Blake Mettee, chair of IBPA's board, “Florrie has been our rock of stability during challenging times and will be sorely missed, but her retirement certainly opens a great career opportunity for the right person.

“IBPA represents the segment of the book publishing industry with by far the best growth rates in the industry and the Board would like to leverage the association's strengths under a new leader with the skills and spirit to take advantage of the unique growth opportunity presented by the current publishing revolution.”

About IBPA

Founded in 1983, the Independent Book Publishers Association is the largest not-for-profit trade organization for publishers in the United States. IBPAs mission is to lead and serve the independent publishing community by providing advocacy, education, and tools for success.

Its long list of assets include: a knowledgeable staff, a robust digital infrastructure, a successful annual publishing conference, the Ben Franklin book awards program, scores of member benefits, strong affiliations within the industry, participation in major industry conferences, and a board of directors filled with experienced industry leaders.

For more information about IBPA or to find out more about the executive director position, visit IBPA's website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebIBPA-President-Retires/Independent-publishing/prweb10322428.htm