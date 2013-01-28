US Pain Network Launches Nevada Pain Management Website for Patient Education and Assistance

The US Pain Network has launched the Nevada Pain Network with its new website, NevadaPainNetwork.com. The site provides over 100 pages of pain management education while offering pain clinic, chiropractic, physical therapy and acupuncture provider options for those interested.

According to the Institute of Medicine, over one third of America is living with a chronic pain problem. That amounts to over 100 million Americans. There are plenty of effective pain treatment options available, and the US Pain Network works to make those options available to those in need.

To date, the US Pain Network provides listings for pain clinics, chiropractors and physical therapy providers in Florida, Arizona and California. The providers are Board Certified and typically Award Winning. By providing comprehensive options for pain relief, these providers are often able to get patients back to work, playing with their kids, and a higher level of function.

"More and more primary care doctors are getting out of pain management medication and referring their patients to pain management. Usually patients can pick their provider(s), or at least want to do some research on what's available. The US Pain Network provides options and lots of education on every website. There are videos, educational articles, animations, and active blogs. Perfect for current education, provider options - especially for someone new to the area," said CEO David Greene.

For those in need of pain management Las Vegas & Henderson trusts, visit the site at http://www.nevadapainnetwork.com or simply call (702) 323-0553 for assistance.

