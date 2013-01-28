Financial Aid Event to be Held at Hondros College

West Chester Campus Hosts Free Event

Hondros College's West Chester Campus will host the state-wide college financial aid event “College Goal Sunday” (CGS) on February 10, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. The free event, presented by the Ohio Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (OASFAA) and endorsed by the Ohio Board of Regents, assists students and parents with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA is the federal application that is required to receive federal financial aid including the Federal Pell Grant and student loans as well as the need-based state grants.

“We are excited to host this event and help area families as they plan for college. Filling out the FAFSA is an important and exciting step in the life of a college-bound student,” said David Kramer, West Chester campus director at Hondros College.

Due to the great demand expected for assistance in completing the FASFA, families are encouraged to register for the free event at http://www.ohiocollegegoalsunday.org or by calling 1-800-233-6734. The FAFSA is the key to funding a college education and helping families to overcome financial barriers that otherwise prevent students from attending the institution they want to. Studies show that a student is 50% more likely to attend college when they complete the FAFSA. While walk-ins are welcome, registration is encouraged. Record numbers are expected to be in attendance.

OASFAA is a non-profit, professional organization for individuals actively engaged in the administration of financial aid within the State of Ohio for higher education. As an educational organization, OASFAA strives to offer resources to students, families and high school advisors to promote higher education and increase awareness of financial aid opportunities.

About Hondros College

For more than 40 years, Westerville, Ohio based Hondros College has been educating individuals who want to improve their lives by finding, entering and succeeding in a new career. Hondros College offers a variety of programs to prepare students for occupations that offer stability, flexibility, independence and financial reward. Hondros College's seven Ohio locations provide the highly-focused education needed to succeed in a broad range of careers. Hondros College also offers a nationally-recognized curriculum of online classes in many disciplines.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368549.htm