How to Play Top Sports Through the Winter

Those seeking to play outdoor sports to participate in, but a little nervous about the weather need to look no further nor get more creative. Leading online retailer, Dazadi.com breaks down the top 10 outdoor sports and provides helpful hints on how to play during the colder months;

Basketball – Playing in the cold can have draw backs including having to wear many layers and the possibility of pulling or straining a muscle more easily. However, it is less likely that you will reach dangerously high body temperatures when reaching the peak of your work out. Our suggestion: Wear thermo wear so you can keep your mobility or invest in an indoor hoop.

Cycling– Cycling in the winter can be very rewarding, with very few adjustments to you usual biking habits. Our suggestion: Wear enough clothes to be slightly chilly before you start since riding will increase your body temperature. Also have your bike tires at a slightly lower pressure (just like a car) so that you can get better traction on the road.

Baseball – During the off season, keeping your skills honed can be pretty difficult, especially if practicing alone. Our suggestion: Drill, Drill, Drill. Practicing pitching, hitting, and sliding drills in a gymnasium or at home can keep you at the peak of your game through the cold season.

Soccer – Just like football, playing in the cold requires wearing layers and presents the possibility of pulling or straining a muscle more easily. Our suggestion: If you don't want to bundle up, play indoors. Playing in close quarters can help you develop skills faster than being in an open field.

Archery –Archery is a year-round sport, but during the winter it can be difficult to find a place suitable for shooting. And even if you do find a spot, you may have to deal with cramped arm and hand muscles. Whether playing indoors or out, keeping your fingers warm is important for your release. Try keeping a heating pad in your pocket to help keep your fingers from getting stiff.

Volleyball– Volleyball is one of the easier outdoor sports to play through the winter since many gyms and schools have indoor play areas. However, if you do not have access to these or are practicing alone, home is just as easy. Our suggestion: Practice passing, setting, and hitting to keep your skills in tune while staying warm.

Street Hockey–During the winter street hockey can be almost impossible to play if you live somewhere that snows or has ice. Our suggestion: If you live in a colder climate, practice with ice skates! And if you live in a warmer area, try playing without skates. Just because you can't practice your skating doesn't mean you can't practice your targeting.

Lacrosse – Though lacrosse is played all year round, field play is usually only in the spring, summer, and fall seasons. Our suggestion: If you decide to play outside in the winter, make sure to bundle up and perform a proper warm up and cool down before and after playing. Lacrosse can be very physically demanding and keeping the muscles loose will help stave off any possible injuries from the cold.

Tennis – If you are a fan of tennis, then we're sure you know that a lot of courts will take down their nets during the winter season. A lot of people don't like playing in the cold because of the longer warm up and the bright light of the lower winter sun. Our suggestion: Bring your own tennis net! Also, if you are playing facing south, make sure to take a visor or sun glasses to combat the lower winter sun light.

Lawn games– Lawn games are year round! There are some lawn games specifically designed for winter but why put away your summer favorites? Snow Bocce anyone?

