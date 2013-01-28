Former NFL Player and Keynote Speaker, Reginald "Reggie" Jones, Publishes Step-by-Step Football Guide for Women

Reginald “Reggie” Jones releases unique book to help women understand the game of American football by breaking down the game, one phase at a time.

The book all women (and men) have been waiting for is now available on bookshelves in select cities. “Stilettos on Gridiron: Women Getting a Feel for the Game with NFL Player Reginald ‘Reggie' Jones,” can be considered the football bible for women of all ages.

Statistics show that female football fans are on the rise. However, how much can a woman really learn about the game by simply wearing a jersey, strapping on a pair of heels and cheering on her team? Unlike any book out there, Reginald Jones takes his passion for football and translates it in a way that speaks directly to women to easily understand the game. Reginald Jones breaks down the game of football step-by-step and one yard at a time teach women about America's best sport by referencing it to real life relationships.

“American football is a gender-neutral sport. This book is about looking at American football from the portrayal of a former professional football player and about how the game can be simplified when you parallel it to everyday relationships,” states author, Reginald Jones. “I will answer many of the questions you have about American football; I will show you how to interpret the various nuances and different facets of the game.”

“Stilettos on Gridiron” was released on January 27, 2013 in cities across the country. Reginald “Reggie” Jones will be attending numerous book signings in New Orleans, La from January 28 – February 5th. For more information about where to purchase a copy of the book please contact a Barnes & Noble or Hudson Book Sellers near you.

About Reginald “Reggie” Jones

Reginald “Reggie” Jones is a former professional football player in the National Football League; he played for the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. He is a national keynote/motivational speaker and is emerging as an international talent.

Reginald has been speaking for over 12 years and is both motivating and inspiring. Reginald Jones encourages individuals and groups with his signature motto: DREAM.REACH.REALIZE.

