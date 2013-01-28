Haute Living Proudly Presents its Annual Haute 100 Issue in Los Angeles

The Haute 100 Issue features the most influential tastemakers, thinkers, originators, artists, entertainers and athletes in LA.

Haute Living is proud to present its annual Haute 100 Issue, which lists the 100 most influential and A-list billionaires, athletes, power couples, philanthropists, originators, hoteliers, designers, entrepreneurs and entertainers in Los Angeles. Making the list this year are Steven Spielberg, the LA Kings' Dustin Brown, The Kardashian family, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner and many more.

"In the first issue of 2013, we thought we should recognize the most important and powerful people in Los Angeles," said Haute Living Publisher Seth Semilof. Co-publisher Kamal Hotchandani adds: "We've compiled a list of the most influential tastemakers, thinkers, originators, artists, entertainers, athletes, designers and entrepreneurs in the LA community —including those who made big moves in 2013 and those who we believe will become even more successful in 2013."

Also in this issue, Rick Caruso talks about why he decided not to run for mayor, his new residential development 8500 Burton Way and whether or not he'd buy AEG. Maria Sharapova debunks rumors she's an actress, why she's not retiring any time soon and how she's setting herself up financially for the future. And Scott Disick talks about his daily life, what he actually does for a job and names his favorite (and most expensive) beauty products, watch, clothing and car.

Read the Full Haute 100 List and more at: http://www.hauteliving.com/magazine/los-angeles-januaryfebruary-2013/flipbook/

