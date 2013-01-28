Dallas, TX Dentist, Dr. Michael Neeley, is Now Accepting New Patients for His Preventive Dentistry Treatments in an Effort to Prevent the Onset of Gum Disease

Michael Neeley, D.D.S., PA, is now accepting new patients for his preventive dentistry treatments in an effort to reduce their likelihood of gum disease by taking the time to teach them successful preventive dentistry. He stresses the importance of proper hygiene and seeing your dentist on schedule.

Dr. Michael Neeley utilizes a variety of methods to instruct patients in proper preventive dentistry including videos and written material on his website. Preventing dental problems can save time and money, as well as reduce the number of painful treatments a patient must undergo. Parents who teach their children proper care of their teeth from the time they are babies and hold them to the standards they teach are giving their children the gift of oral health. Not only is proper at-home care necessary, but regular visits to the dentist for checkups and cleanings are an important part of preventive dentistry.

Teeth should be brushed at least two times a day, and should be flossed a minimum of once per day. Mouthwash is also recommended by many dental professionals. It is important to learn the proper way to brush teeth and to make sure that all sides of each tooth are well-brushed each time. Using a soft-bristled brush is also important. Having the dentist or hygienist demonstrate how to floss properly can make a big difference in the amount of plaque that is left under the gum line, which hardens into calculus. Even a person who performs their daily tooth care flawlessly cannot remove all of the plaque from their teeth. This is why it is important to have regular professional cleanings and checkups.

While a standard bi-yearly, professional teeth-cleaning works well for most people, some people simply form plaque more quickly than others and require more frequent appointments. Patients who have undergone certain treatments may also be more susceptible to the effects of plaque and bacteria in the mouth, and may need to visit the dentist more frequently. A dental professional can examine a patient and recommend the best schedule for individual preventive dentistry appointments.

In addition to having teeth professionally cleaned, visiting the dentist's office regularly can help diagnose cavities, gum disease and even oral cancer. Diagnosing these and other problems early can prevent the need for expensive treatment procedures. Children can have sealants put on teeth to help prevent bacteria from causing decay and reducing the number of cavities they could eventually experience. Preventive dentistry is designed to help people control their oral health so that they can keep their teeth for their entire lives. More information on dental care can be found at http://www.dallasdds.net.

