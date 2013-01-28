April Lufriu and the Most Beautiful Models Around the World Unite with Bright Future International to Support Children's Causes

April Lufriu, was top 22 on Most Beautiful List 2013, Mrs America 2011 and Mrs World 2012 plans for the future after her reign as Mrs. World

April Lufriu announced on Friday that she is in negotiations with Bright Future International, a global children's support organization, to utilize a platform that can help pageantry models around the world to create awareness and increase contributions for children's causes. April's family is impacted by a genetic blinding disease called retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which affects her, her sister and her two children with varying degrees of vision loss. April speaks with hope that she & her children's future will fulfill their dreams despite possible vision challenges due to RP.

Bright Future International and its partners are providing April, Models, Athletes, Celebrities a robust Internet and retail network that gives a portion of purchases to children's causes. "The Good News Source is the code name for the project. It is designed to share good news and allow supporters to make purchase at various national retailers and a portion of the proceeds will be contributed to the individual pageantry model's cause," says Richard Victor Mahee, Most Beautiful List.

Celebrities like actor Blair Underwood have created a similar retail type network which has successfully given back to causes from AIDS to paying for young students education. Over the past month April has entertained discussions with Blair's business management team, Bright Future International and Toby Wright (St. Louis Rams and Washington Red Skins) from Wright to Dream Foundation to refine the plan of action for the need of many charitable efforts throughout the world.

April has spoken on behalf of an organization called the Foundation Fighting Blindness to create awareness. Now Bright Future International executives has asked April to team up with other well known models from National Pageants to Sororities like Connor Boss, Number 10, on the 2013 Most Beautiful List, stunning model Lucia Nicolai, who is also a student of public relations and a Most Beautiful List 2014 Nominee. Bright Future International is working diligently to finalize the platform for April to launch marketing efforts globally after her reign as Mrs. World in May 2013.

Next month April Lufriu is headed to Vietnam for planning sessions for the 2013 crowning of Mrs. World. April, the current Mrs. World, is also a working actress and lifestyle model has regularly modeled for Home Shopping Network and has appeared in numerous infomercials such as national commercials for Oxiclean and Amscot. April has become a larger advocate for the low vision community through returning to pageantry to raise awareness and share her story heard around the world.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369819.htm