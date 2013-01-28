Japan Beef Acceptance Applauded

North American Meat Association today applauded the announcement that exports of U.S. beef and beef products to Japan will soon be expanded.

North American Meat Association today applauded the announcement by United States Trade Representative Ron Kirk and United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that exports of U.S. beef and beef products to Japan will soon be expanded.

Under new terms that enter into effect on February 1, 2013, Japan will permit the import of beef from cattle less than 30 months of age, among other steps.

“This announcement is well-deserved and long overdue,” said NAMA CEO Barry Carpenter. “Accolades go to USDA and USTR for paving the way for expanded exports of U.S. beef and beef products to Japan after these many years.”

Japan's Market to U.S. Beef was closed in 2003 after the detection of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). However, the market soon reopened to permit the import of beef from cattle less than 20 months of age. The current improvement in trade terms is the result of years of scientific research, herd surveillance and trade negotiations.

Based on a risk assessment released last October, Japan began consultations to revise the import requirements. Importantly, the new terms are closely aligned with international standards set by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

