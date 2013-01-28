Greenfield Senior Living, Inc. Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Greenfield Assisted Living of Spotsylvania in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Greenfield Senior Living, Inc., a Falls Church, Virginia based senior living service provider, in collaboration with Pratt Medical Center, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony of their new community. Greenfield Senior Living of Spotsylvania. 9300 Onyx Court, Fredericksburg VA 22407.

Greenfield of Spotsylvania will open in February 5th, 2013. The community will be partnering with Pratt Medical Center to collaboratively transform the assisted living experience at the newest Greenfield Community,. This new assisted living care model will create a home for 66 seniors in a one-of-kind, state-of-the-art, assisted living and memory care community. The team will be collaborating to integrate health care professionals from different disciplines into one residential setting and as a result, define a new era in total assisted living resident care.

“We are tremendously enthusiastic about our new community, Greenfield of Spotsylvania. This is an exciting new model for assisted living care in the industry,” said Kevin Bonello, Director of Communications for Greenfield. Mr. Bonello added, “We appreciate our area state and local representatives and industry partners who were able to attend the celebration including Gary F. Skinner, Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, Margaret Hardy, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Marc Smith - Spotsylvania County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Christopher S. Ragheb, Senior Vice President BB&T Commercial Banking, Richard Flye of Mast LTC Pharmacy, Greg Bertagnoli of Eldermark, and Steffany Winegar of MedLine.“

Bob Alexander, Pratt Medical Center's Chief Executive Officer stated, “Pratt Medical Center is proud to be partnering with such a fine organization as Greenfield Senior Living Inc. They bring an excellent level of patient care to the Fredericksburg area. We know Greenfield to be compassionate and responsive to the needs of their patients and the families who are trusting Greenfield with their loved ones.”

Greenfield Senior Living Inc. Chief Operations Officer, David K. McHarg stated, “We are very excited to build on our commitment to build strong partnerships within communities and provide high quality care to Spotsylvania County's seniors. Over the years, we have built strong partnerships with other leading healthcare professionals who are committed to this shared mission. Our collaboration with Pratt Medical Center builds on this commitment in Spotsylvania County.”

About Greenfield Senior Living:

The Greenfield Senior Living mission: By building bridges within communities, we transform the experiences of senior living and allow our residents to lead full and enriching lives. Through superior outcomes in resident care, an exceptional dining experience and unique social and recreational programs, Greenfield Senior Living of Falls Church, Virginia has transformed senior living at multiple communities across Virginia, Tennessee and now further continued growth in Pennsylvania and Spotsylvania County Virginia. Offering assisted living, memory care and independent living programs, we are passionately dedicated to “Caring for those who cared for us” TM and take privilege in the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our extended family. Integrity is the heartbeat of our organization, ensuring our residents and care teams are always treated with respect and dignity. As of January 2013, Greenfield employs approximately 650 people and has a capacity to serve over 800 residents throughout the eleven communities we operate.

