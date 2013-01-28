Un-Cruise Adventures Returns to Pacific Northwest With New Itinerary Roundtrip Seattle, More Departures

Un-Cruise Adventures' newly renovated 22-guest yacht Safari Quest returns to the Pacific Northwest in 2013 with 19 Luxury Adventure departures set for spring and fall and a new itinerary sailing roundtrip Seattle.

Un-Cruise Adventures' newly renovated 22-guest yacht Safari Quest returns to the Pacific Northwest in 2013 with 19 Luxury Adventure departures set for spring and fall and a new itinerary sailing roundtrip Seattle. Known as a yachter's paradise, Washington's scenic San Juan Islands and British Columbia's Gulf Islands are a favorite destination for boaters on leisurely explorations.

Weeklong Pacific Northwest Passage cruises depart roundtrip from Seattle, WA from March-May and Sept-Nov 2013. Areas visited include Harmony Islands, Princess Louisa Inlet, Jervis Inlet, Nanaimo, Gulf Islands and Victoria, BC; San Juan Islands and Friday Harbor, WA. Gunkholing is a term widely used in the Northwest to describe a style of boating among the islands—meandering from place to place seeking out isolated anchorages.

“The Safari Quest's intimate size enables us to take full advantage of narrow passageways and scenic, remote bays in the Salish Sea,” said Tim Jacox, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “It is truly like being on your own private yacht, but better—you are relaxing and enjoying the scenery and activities.”

A highlight of the journey is extended time in Princess Louisa Inlet, a stunning fjord with mile high cliffs rising up from the water and Chatterbox Falls at the head of the inlet. The yacht anchors overnight with time to hike ashore and explore by kayak and skiff.

In Victoria, guests enjoy free time to explore downtown, visit the elegant Empress Hotel or Royal British Columbia Museum before traveling to the 55 acre Butchart Gardens for High Tea and a tour of its flower and foliage displays. The Harmony Islands and Buccaneer Bay beckon guests outside to explore via kayak and skiff. Though wildlife may be found anywhere, Jervis Inlet is a good place to look for orca whales, porpoise, seals and sea lions. In Friday Harbor, guests visit the Whale Museum and spend time wandering through the quaint town. A flexible itinerary enhances the gunkholing adventure with freedom to seek out wildlife and explore by sea and shore.

The Safari Quest will be fresh from a major refurbishment of interior spaces including the Captain staterooms on Bridge deck and a new hot tub on the Observation deck. A new bow camera streams underwater views of dolphins and other sea life to TVs in the lounge and staterooms. The upscale yacht has 11 staterooms, all with Tempur-pedic memory foam mattresses, iPod docking station and flatscreen TV with DVD player. Unique among yachts, the Safari Quest's four Captain staterooms feature sliding glass doors and French balconies. Other amenities include fitness equipment and a DVD/book library.

Adventure activities include nature walks, skiff excursions, wildlife searches, kayaking, paddle boarding, beachcombing and shoreside tours. Rates begin at US$3,995 per person based on double occupancy. The Luxury Adventure includes all meals, premium wine/beer/spirits, transfers and port fees and taxes. To book an Un-Cruise Adventure or to request additional information, contact your travel agent or the company directly at 888-862-8881 or email sales(at)un-cruise(dot)com.

About Un-Cruise Adventures |formerly InnerSea Discoveries + American Safari Cruises

Un-Cruise Adventures' fleet of seven boats carries 22-88 guests on Active, Luxury and Heritage Adventures. What began in 1997 as yacht cruising in Alaska, pioneered by American Safari Cruises, has since expanded into Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, Hawaiian Islands, and Coastal Washington & British Columbia with hands-on small boat explorations. Un-Cruise Adventures, under the parent company of InnerSea Discoveries, is a member of Trusted Adventures, dedicated to the highest standards of small-group travel and to giving back to the places visited. Connect with Un-Cruise Adventures on Facebook and Twitter.

