Lex Mundi Admits Jenner & Block as its Member Firm for Illinois

Jenner & Block - Lex Mundi member firm for Illinois.

Lex Mundi's Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Jenner & Block LLP as the exclusive member firm for the State of Illinois.

Founded in 1914, Jenner & Block is a leading, national law firm with approximately 450 lawyers in offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.

Jenner & Block has been widely recognized for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions.

Lawyers in the firm's nationally recognized litigation practice have won impressive victories in complex and challenging cases in a broad range of substantive areas of law and across a wide range of industries, before federal, state and administrative courts and in arbitrations. Lawyers in the transactional practices represent international and domestic clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and dispositions of businesses.

The firm's clients include the Fortune 100, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies, venture capital and private equity investors.

Carl Anduri, President of Lex Mundi, commented, "Lex Mundi is pleased to welcome Jenner & Block as the exclusive member firm for Illinois. The firm has an unmatched reputation both for client service and for public service, and its lawyers are recognized leaders in their fields of practice. With the addition of Jenner & Block, we expand the knowledge and experience available through Lex Mundi's World Ready network."

Susan Levy, Managing Partner of Jenner & Block stated, “We are honored to join the list of distinguished firms within the Lex Mundi network. Lex Mundi recognized that inviting Jenner & Block to join the association would strengthen the network's domestic and international capabilities. Furthermore, entering this relationship signifies that Lex Mundi and its member firms recognize the value of our nationally celebrated Litigation Department, which has been described as among the country's best by such prestigious legal directories as Chambers and Legal 500, and our outstanding transactional practices.”

Lex Mundi is the world's leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries. Lex Mundi member firms offer clients preferred access to more than 21,000 lawyers worldwide – a global resource of unmatched breadth and depth. Each member firm is selected on the basis of its leadership in – and continued commitment to – its local market. The Lex Mundi principle is one independent firm for each jurisdiction. Firms must maintain their level of excellence to retain membership within Lex Mundi.

Through close collaboration, information-sharing, training and inter-firm initiatives, the Lex Mundi network is an assurance of connected, on-the ground expertise in every market in which a client needs to operate. Working together, Lex Mundi members are able to seamlessly handle their clients' most challenging cross-border transactions and disputes.

Member law firms are located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and North America. Through our nonprofit affiliate, the Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation, members also provide pro bono legal assistance to social entrepreneurs around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.lexmundi.com and http://www.lexmundiprobono.org.

