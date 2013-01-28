Tripp Lite Expands Its Popular Surge Protection Line

Tripp Lite introduces five new Protect It! Surge Suppressors.

Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has expanded its already extensive line of surge products with the introduction of five new Protect It!® Surge Suppressors. These new models, including the TLP706TELC, TLP76RBTEL, TLP806TEL, TLP1208SAT and SUPER7B, give users economical surge protection and are ideal for any desktop or home network computing application.

Key Features and Benefits:



Five models with up to 2880 joules of surge protection

TLP806TEL model features eight outlets in a sleek strip format with room for two transformer plugs

Up to 12 outlets with integrated child safety covers

EMI/RFI noise filtering

Tel/Ethernet protection options

Diagnostic LEDs to confirm surge protection status

Lifetime product warranty

“These new Protect It! Surge Suppressors expand the depth and breadth of our line,” said JoEllen Klein, Tripp Lite Assistant Product Manager. “We now offer more choices, features and price points, with units starting at $17 ERP, so users can find the perfect surge protector for their application.”

For more information on Tripp Lite's new Surge Protectors, visit: Protect It! Surge Suppressors.

For product images, go to: surge suppressors image download.

About Tripp Lite

Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been Tripp Lite trademarks for over 90 years. Tripp Lite's innovations include the world's first UPS system designed specifically for personal computers, and the world's most trusted premium surge suppressor--the Isobar®-with more than 18 million in use. Tripp Lite maintains the highest level of ready-to-ship inventory in the industry with more than 2,500 different products, including UPS systems, rack systems and cooling solutions, PDUs, PowerAlert software for enterprise-level system management and control, surge suppressors, KVM switches, cables and connectivity products, inverters, power strips and notebook accessories. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Tripp Lite maintains a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide. Additional information, including a list of Tripp Lite's sales offices and authorized reseller partners, can be found by visiting Tripp Lite's website: http://www.tripplite.com.

