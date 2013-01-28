LegaLees Corporation Attorney and Asset Protection Expert, Lee Phillips, to be Featured at Alan Cowgill's Financial Freedom Boot Camp in Atlanta, GA

Alan Cowgill will feature LegaLees tax and asset protection attorney Lee Phillips at his Financial Freedom Boot Camp in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, February 2, 2013.

Alan Cowgill will feature Lee Phillips at his Financial Freedom Boot Camp at East Point Georgia, on Saturday, February 2, 2013. The boot camp is designed to help people find money for real estate ventures in today's difficult economy. Once they have funding, building a portfolio of investment properties is easy. It is no secret that now is the time to buy real estate. Property values are down and interest rates are low. The problem is getting credit.

At the event, Mr. Cowgill will discuss how to borrow money with no down payment, no credit report and no points or pre-payment penalties. He will teach investors to position themselves correctly so lenders will accept negotiated rules and terms. “There are secrets to cash flow management used by the “pros,” but all can use them,” he says. Mr. Cowgill also notes, “there are hidden pitfalls to credit lines – and hidden costs of buying properties with your own cash – but many problems can be avoided with proper training.”

Asset protection and estate planning attorney, Lee R Phillips, will be representing LegaLees Corporation at the Financial Freedom Boot Camp. The event will be held January 31 and February 1-3 2013, at the Hilton Garden INN Atlanta Airport North, 3437 Bobby Brown Pkwy, East Point, Georgia. Mr. Phillips will be addressing the group on Saturday, February 2, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The event is open to the public, but if you're unable to attend, Lee's presentation is available HERE.

Mr. Phillips, a counselor to the Supreme Court of the United States, will cover the importance of entity structuring in asset protection with an emphasis on trusts and Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). His topic is designed to help people set up and use their own trusts and LLCs. These entities act as a safety net to protect the owners from lawsuits, bankruptcy and other tragedies that threaten someone's financial future. Mr. Phillips will also discuss how to manage these entities because they are the basis for asset protection.

Attorney Phillips has spoken to thousands of audiences throughout the United States and Canada. He says, “I find great satisfaction in helping people use the law, not only to offer asset protection, but to reach new financial heights.” He will include a number of tax saving strategies designed to save thousands each year.

Mr. Phillips is also an author of 11 books, including his latest Protecting Your Financial Future. Over the years he has written and published hundreds of articles for real estate investors, small business owners and medical professionals coaching them on the best way to use the law to safeguard their assets as well as increase their income.

Mr. Cowgill is the owner of Colby Properties, LLC, and President of Integrity Home Buyers, Inc. He is a full-time Real Estate Investor, investing in single family and small multi-family properties in Springfield, Ohio. He routinely uses Private Lenders, not banks, to fund his real estate purchases. By doing this, he has created his own private money “bank.”

Mr. Cowgill has served as an elected official to the Board of Directors for the Clark County Property Management Association. He is an author, consultant and national speaker. He has been asked to speak on the topics of “Investing for the Beginning Investor” and “Finding Private Lenders.” His home study system, “Private Lending Made Easy,” shows new and seasoned real estate investors how to find private lenders for their own real estate business.

