Press Preview for Bellucci Napoli's Women's Bespoke Shirt Collection

Bellucci Napoli announces an exclusive press preview of their first-ever collection for women during FashionWeek.

The age-old secret at the heart of the relationship between a man and his tailor is now available exclusively for women. Bellucci Napoli is inviting members of the press to join founder and creative director Nedo Bellucci and master shirt maker Simone Olibet for champagne, Calvisius caviar, and an exclusive look at their first-ever collection for women February 11th, 12th, and 13th between 2pm and 6pm.

Members of the press are encouraged to contact press(at)belluccinapoli(dot)com for more information or to schedule an appointment outside of the times listed above.

Nedo Bellucci has built his reputation as a talented designer on creating impeccable and flattering suits. The defining element of a Bellucci Napoli suit is the emphasis of the cut which consistently delivers an athletic and elegant garment designed to flatter and showcase every man's physique.

Bellucci Napoli is based in New York in the three-floor Palazzo Bellucci at 5 East 57th street. For more information, please contact +1.212.207.8228 or press(at)belluccinapoli(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10351229.htm