Apperson DataLink is Excited to be Attending MECA 2013

Apperson DataLink provides educators with the tools to master test data

Apperson DataLink is giving educators affordable, smart and friendly solutions to assess performance, monitor student progress and measure success.

Apperson (booth #65) is eager to be attending MECA 2013 and demonstrate to educators that Apperson's DataLink scanners are the most complete and affordable solution for capturing data from paper assessments. From the individual instructor to the central test center administrator, Apperson scanner technology is rapid, reliable – and easily connects paper to digital in every classroom.

All of the DataLink scanners come with DataLink Connect test scoring and reporting software to digitally tie assessments to standards and learning objectives.

“DataLink Connect can provide an educator with a number of very useful reports such as a class proficiency report that shows how many students were considered proficient within each standard tested,” said Nancy Sindelar, author of Assessment-Powered Teaching.

Apperson scanners offer the proven and accurate Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) technology, which is a response-choice technology that is the most common, quickest, easiest and least expensive form of data collection.

“Our scanners will easily read students' test sheets and can export the data in any format a school or educator chooses,” said Bill Apperson, Chairman of the Board for Apperson. “The accuracy level exceeds 99% and it requires very little human intervention, thereby reducing the overall costs.”

Educators can use test results to guide their instruction and monitor student' learning of specific state or national standards. In addition, specific weaknesses in an individual student or class can be exposed though analysis of test results.

Test results tell educators what their student knows and doesn't know, but only if they take the time to analyze the test results. Test analysis tools dramatically increase a teacher's capacity to monitor learning and increase students' learning trajectories.

There are currently more than 40,000 DataLink solutions in-use that are providing educators with this capability.

