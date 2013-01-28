Pet Owners: Add Years to Your Pet's Life and Save Money with Pet Hair Analysis of 57 Specific Vitamins & Trace Elements from Well Balanced Pet inc.

New application of diagnostic test currently used on humans, is adapted to be used on pets to reveal nutritional needs and environmental toxins.

Pets are as diverse as people and their health is always a concern which may baffle veterinarians. Many animals suffer from allergies, skin/coat conditions, urinary tract disorders, obesity, or various other diseases. Up until this point, either visible symptoms or expensive veterinarian visits were necessary to detect health issues. In both cases, problems can often be overlooked or identified too late when early detection is essential for proper treatment.

Whether it's a dog, cat, or horse, the Well Balanced Pet test by Well Balanced Pet inc. is a safe, non-invasive and comprehensive screening of a pet's hair that accurately analyzes 57 specific vitamins and trace elements. The experts at Well Balanced Pet will help to interpret the test to determine precisely what the animal may be lacking in their diet and reveals toxic exposures that may be making the pet sick. Even better, the test will alert the owner to imbalances in the pet's system before illness develops, potentially saving thousands of dollars in veterinarian bills and adding years to a pet's life—no visits to the vet, no discomfort for your pet!

Hair mineral analysis is a procedure currently used by physicians to determine a person's nutritional intake and needs. It is also used to detect the onset of such illnesses as Alzheimer's disease. Well Balanced Pet has adapted this widely used test for humans to be used on pets. Through hair mineral analysis, their lab has diagnosed health issues in pets as minor as hair loss and as major as mercury poisoning that otherwise baffled veterinarians.

WellBalancedPet.com was founded to provide loving pet owners valuable information to correct and improve their pet's health through mineral supplementation and/or dietary changes. The site offers a range of food and supplement choices in addition to the actual hair test for the health conscious owner.

