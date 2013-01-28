Editions with Terry Bradshaw Presents Air Dates for Syracuse, NY

The entertaining and informative TV program airs in snowy Syracuse, NY this month. Stay inside and warm up with one of America's favorite sports celebrities as host.

The Editions with Terry Bradshaw show presents air dates for the city of Syracuse, New York. It is the 3rd most secure city to live in the United States, as ranked by Sperling's Best places. The informative program is shown throughout the country and Canada and is excited to welcome viewers from the snowiest city in the nation. It airs on NBC WSTM-TV for all residents and visitors in the area.

Syracuse gets an average of 114 inches of snow per year, thus giving it the moniker of “snowiest city in the U.S.” It also gets freezing rain and a decent number of days off from school due to winter weather. The city is also one of the most secure places to live based on criteria such as crime statistics, extreme weather, risk of natural disasters, housing depreciation, foreclosures, and more. Once called “Salt City” because it was the number one salt mine city in the US, Syracuse is home to Wegman's Food Markets, one of the top 100 companies to work for as chosen by Forbes.com. Editions TV is excited to be broadcast in this great American city.

Terry Bradshaw, host of the show, is known as one of the country's most popular sports celebrities. People either love his personal and humorous way of hosting a program or love to disagree with him. He is one of the co-hosts of an Emmy-winning football pregame show on a national television network, and has worked as a commentator and analyst in the sport for almost 30 years. Bradshaw is mostly known as the Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers who was inducted into the Pro Ball Hall of Fame.

The Editions with Terry Bradshaw show covers a wide variety of topics which affect the values and concerns of its audience. It tackles subjects such as smart home technologies, solutions for rising health care costs, family recreation and many more. The program films on location in North America and is broadcast on many regional and national cable television networks. Learn more about it and its host at editionstv.com or on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

