DNA Response, Inc. Introduces SillyLaces Slip-On Shoelaces to U.S. Market with a Multi-Channel Online Commerce Campaign

DNA Response, (DNA) has introduced a new product to the U.S. market, SillyLaces, with a multi-channel online commerce program including an e-store, product listings on e-commerce marketplaces and a Direct Response TV (DRTV) campaign.

SillyLaces are patented, flexible, silicone laces that fit on any shoes with eyelets, turning lace-up shoes to slip-ons. The laces easily attach to the shoe eyelets with small rivets.

In addition to a custom e-store at http://www.sillylaces.com, DNA sells SillyLaces on 18 online marketplaces, including Amazon.com, EBay.com, Sears.com and Buy.com.

DNA is working jointly with Cesari Direct to create awareness and demand for SillyLaces with a short form DRTV campaign that launched on 1/23/13. Cesari Direct created the short form DRTV commercial and planned and bought the broadcast media. The TV spot targets kids and teens, which may use SillyLaces to trade and share, or show their school colors by coordinating the colors of Sillylaces with their favorite teams. DNA built web landing pages to handle web conversions from the DRTV campaign. Telesales from DRTV flow through DNA's unified order, payment and fulfillment system.

SillyLaces are available in eleven bright, rainbow colors for kids and in basic colors for adults. Kids will love mixing and matching colors and trading with friends. Adults like the convenience of converting lace-up shoes into slip-ons. This is especially handy for frequent air travelers who have to remove their shoes for airport security.

According to Ranjit Mulgaonkar, CEO and Founder of DNA, “Introducing SillyLaces with a multi-channel online commerce program is a good example of how easy it is for product marketers to work with DNA to grow their business. From start to finish, this complete program only took a few weeks to implement. Orders and fulfillment from all online channels, such as market places and DRTV, can be seen at a glance on our unified reporting portal.”

About DNA Response

DNA Response, Inc. (DNA) provides turnkey multi-channel commerce, online marketing, order management and fulfillment services for consumer product marketers. DNA generates incremental revenue for its clients by selling their products directly to consumers on online marketplaces, e-stores, direct response TV, home shopping networks, TV shows, big box retailer sites and deal sites. DNA provides universal order management for processing orders in real time from all the sales channels with full visibility to the business for the clients.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369716.htm