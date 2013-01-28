The Onder Law Firm Announces New Information in the Pradaxa Internal Bleeding Lawsuit

Attorney Mark Niemeyer, Co-Liaison Counsel in the Pradaxa Products Liability Litigation and a partner in the law firm of Onder, Shelton, O'Leary & Peterson, LLC announces news advancing the Pradaxa lawsuit for the plaintiffs.

Judge David Herndon, the federal judge in the Pradaxa Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2385, United States District Court, Southern District of Illinois) issued a new order (pradaxalawsuitcenter.com/cmo19.asp) in the Pradaxa lawsuit that will compel the maker of Pradaxa, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to provide all evidence requested by the plaintiffs' Pradaxa lawsuit discovery motions, which will include information regarding any other lawsuits containing allegations that Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. conducted off label promotion or over promotion of its products. Pradaxa, an anticoagulant approved by the FDA in 2010 to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, was originally marketed as a safer alternative to warfarin. After the company acknowledged hundreds of internal bleeding deaths having occurred from March of 2008 to October of 2011, at which time the FDA began an investigation into Pradaxa internal bleeding risks, resulting in additional labeling requirements on Pradaxa packaging warning of internal bleeding risks beginning in January of 2012.

This was the second significant court ruling in the plaintiffs favor in the Pradaxa lawsuit. The judge issued a Case Management Order in October 2012 requiring the participation in the Pradaxa litigation of the German Boehringer Ingelheim entities that were involved in the production of the drug. The latest Case Management Order in the Pradaxa lawsuit also requires Boehringer Ingelheim to produce information regarding the recently settled whistleblower action with the federal government that arose out of Boehringer Ingelheim's illegal off label promotions and illegal kickbacks in the marketing of four other drugs, which resulted in the company paying $95 million fines, amongst other penalties and sanctions (http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/2012/October/12-civ-1291.html).

