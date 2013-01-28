Paradiso Insurance Shares 5 Reasons Connecticut Residents Should Review Their Insurance Policies in the New Year

There are a number of policies people should review annually with their insurance agent. Paradiso Insurance offers some advice.

Paradiso Insurance shares insight about why Connecticut residents should review their insurance policies at the start of the New Year. With 2013 in full swing, now is a good time for residents to check in.

To help, Paradiso Insurance has put together a quick list of possible scenarios that may have an effect on coverage. An insurance policy may need to be updated if the following has occurred:

#1: Home has undergone change. A lot can happen to a home over the course of a year. Whether an individual has remodeled, revamped or even purchased new valuables, a home insurance policy will be directly affected. In some cases, homeowners may need to purchase additional policies, such as valuable articles insurance or even pet liability (for those who welcomed a furry friend to the family). Any change, major or minor, should trigger a homeowner to speak with his or her agent.

#2: Health has improved. Any and all health improvements should be communicated to an insurance agent. For example, individuals who are smoke-free for over a year may be eligible for a discount. Both health and life insurance premiums may be positively affected!

#3: Business has changed (major or minor). All business owners should check on their business insurance at the start of every New Year. Changes such as opening a second location or doubling employee head count could have a major affect on coverage. Even a new product or service could potentially mean more liability insurance. It is important to get coverage sorted and in place before the unexpected happens.

#4: Children are growing up and moving out. A change in policy may occur once children and dependents move on and out. Families may be overpaying for unnecessary coverage if they do not update this information with their insurance agent.

#5: New year, new job. Individuals who have moved into a new job position should check on their coverage. Different companies will offer different benefits packages and perks. While an old job may have covered life and health, the new job may not. Always double check and make the necessary changes.

There are plenty of other scenarios that may call for an update in coverage. The bottom line is that even the slightest change in lifestyle may result in the need for more or less insurance. Connecticut residents who are wondering about their policy should contact the agents at Paradiso Insurance as soon as possible. The agency is committed to keeping all locals protected, no matter what change the New Year brings!

About Paradiso Insurance:

Paradiso Insurance has more than 11 years of experience providing insurance solutions and financial services to residents and businesses in the Connecticut area. Our agency carries all lines of insurance — notably home, auto, investments, life and Connecticut commercial insurance. Whether you're looking to purchase insurance for the first time or simply want to re-evaluate your coverage, Paradiso Insurance will be there for you.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369475.htm