The Nashville Periodontal Group is Searching For Local Gum Disease Patients Suffering From Moderate To Severe Periodontal Disease That Need a Gum Surgery Alternative

The Nashville Periodontal Group now performs laser gum surgery on dental patients suffering from advanced gum disease, which is highly accurate because the laser is very selective. They use the new Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure with its FDA cleared laser to treat patients suffering from this problem.

The Nashville Periodontal Group now provides treatment for gum disease with the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure. The laser gum surgery is very effective and is considered to be only slightly invasive. It doesn't require the use of a scalpel to cut away the infected gum tissue but utilizes a special dental laser. The PerioLase MVP-7 has been cleared by the FDA and is designed to eradicate unhealthy gum tissue and the bacteria that cause the disease. Most patients require little time off of work or other activities in order to have the procedure done and are able to resume those activities within a short period of time, usually just a day or less.

The number of American adults that have gum disease is increasing every year. Some of the symptoms of the disease include sensitive gums or gums that bleed relatively easily. Gums may begin to recede, which allows teeth to become loose and move in the mouth. This can result in a poor bite and eventual loss of teeth.

Unfortunately, the dental issues associated with periodontal disease are not the only issue at hand; this disease has been linked to serious health problems such as respiratory illnesses, heart disease, stroke and diabetes, as well as many others. Many people in the U.S. who have the disease do not get treatment and are at risk for additional health problems.

The LANAP laser gum surgery procedure begins with the dentist probing the areas between the gums and the teeth to determine pocket depth. The laser is set and the bacteria eradicated and unhealthy tissue removed. Ultrasonic tools are utilized to remove calculus deposits, and the gums are then compacted against the teeth to aid in healing. Information on gum disease and the entire laser gum surgery procedure can be found at http://www.nashvilleperio.com.

